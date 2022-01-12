Reports: Former NFL wide receiver added to Notre Dame coaching staff

Slowly and surely, Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman is piecing together his support staff.

On Wednesday, multiple reports indicated that Freeman, who took over for Brian Kelly in December, has tabbed Baylor wide receivers coach and former NFL wide receiver Chansi Stuckey to coach the wide receivers at Notre Dame.

The Athletic was first to report news of Notre Dame hiring Stuckey, who interviewed Wednesday with Freeman.

A seventh-round NFL draft pick in 2007, the 38-year-old Stuckey played collegiately at Clemson, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. He was a two-time first team Atlantic Coast Conference selection (2005, 2006). He played with three NFL teams during his pro career. A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, Stuckey recently finished his first season on coach Dave Aranda's staff in Waco.

Stuckey spent the previous two seasons at Clemson. He was a graduate assistant in 2019 and spent 2020 in offensive player development before leaving for Baylor. He's been an actual college position coach for one season.

Notre Dame's leading wide receiver in 2021 – Kevin Austin – caught 48 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns before leaving for the NFL. Two returning wide receivers in 2022 – Avery Davis and Joe Wilkins, Jr. – are coming off season-ending knee injuries.

Baylor's leading receiver in 2021, Tyquan Thornton, caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

Stuckey's liking hiring leaves Freeman one final vacancy on his staff – and it's a big one. he still has to hire a defensive coordinator. Former Irish offensive line coach Harry Hiestand is expected to return to replace Jeff Quinn, who was not retained.'

Stuckey replaces former Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who had coached at Notre Dame since 2017. Alexander also was not retained when Freeman was promoted.

