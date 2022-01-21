Notre Dame football notebook: Why Notre Dame's three star DL returned for 2022 season

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey, Justin Ademilola and Jayson Ademilola all went through their own offseason processes before making the decision to come back for the 2022 football season.

Foskey, who recorded the third-most sacks in a single season last year, said he mainly spoke with his dad, his trainer, Anthony Truggs and went through the NFL Draft process, where he received a second-to-third round grade, before deciding on playing his senior year.

"The ultimate goal was to go to the NFL, but I want to be a first round pick, first one off of the board," he said. "That has always been my goal. They just said they want to see more consistency throughout every play, from play-to-play within every game."

Justin Ademilola, who ranked second last season on the team with five sacks, said he had his mind made up the week before the Irish road win at Stanford.

"I knew what the opportunity coming back would bring," he said. "It was kind of almost like a no-brainer for me that I was going to come back."

Jayson Ademilola, who ranked fifth on Notre Dame with 49 tackles, felt there was more he could show NFL evaluators with one more season, where he thinks he can raise his game to an All-American level.

"It didn't really align with my personal goals, where I think my game is at and where it compares to other players in the country," he said.

The trio's return won't only come, at what they hope, is a beneficial decision to their football futures, but also to Notre Dame's, who could now be fielding one of the most experienced defensive line groups in the country next season.

With their returns, Foskey and the Ademilola brothers bring back 26 combined sacks over their Notre Dame careers.

"Our D-line is going to be just nasty," Foskey said. "We have so many people returning from the (defensive)-line and the defense in general. It is just going to be a dominant defense."

They bring back a two-headed edge presence with Foskey and Justin Ademilola working in tandem at the Viper position, while Jayson can lock down one of the Irish's defensive tackle positions on the inside.

That will help as the Irish lose defensive end, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and nose tackle, Kurt Hinish from last year's line.

"Being able to play the same position as Foskey and being able to share the same field on third down is beneficial because it is hard to stop me, Foskey and my brother when we are on the field at the same time," Justin Ademilola said.

Ultimately, their return will also be a lift off of the shoulders of reported new defensive line coach Al Washington, who can lean on their veteran presence as he gets accustomed to his new role, after coaching Ohio State's linebackers the last three seasons.

"Having the opportunity to play alongside my brother, alongside Foskey for one more year, it is going to awesome," Justin Ademilola said. "Hands down the best defensive line in the country and we are going to bring it day-in and day-out."

Patterson, Lugg return to help form experienced O-line

It wasn't until late into last season, after Notre Dame's road win at Stanford, did Jarrett Patterson know he would be coming back for his fifth season.

After getting NFL feedback as well as talking to some former Notre Dame offensive lineman like Nick Martin, Patterson, a graduate senior, concluded there was still some things he could work on in one more college season.

"For me coming back, it wasn't because of the (draft) grade," he said. "It was me personally, I want to be ready at the next level, day one, to be a starter."

Josh Lugg felt the same thing, too after playing through a knee injury for most of the 2021 season, before it eventually overwhelmed him during the Irish Fiesta Bowl practice.

With both returning in 2022, Notre Dame's offensive line has everything it needs; experience, in both age and playing time, depth and a coach that has a history of producing NFL talent.

The Irish will return four starters from last year's group, including: tackles Joe Alt, who was voted to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American team, Blake Fisher, who stepped into Lugg's role at right tackle against Oklahoma State after missing all season with an injury that happened in the opener at Florida State, Patterson, a four-year starter at center and Andrew Kristofic at left guard.

Tosh Baker and Michael Carmody, who both got starts at left tackle this past season will be back, too.

"I think we've all come really close because of it," Lugg said of the group's experience. "Now a lot of us have played with each other on the line. And there's a lot of guys that understand that they can play at a high level."

Lugg, who started all 12 regular season games last year before missing the Fiesta Bowl, figures to factor into that group in some capacity. What it is, we don't know yet, and Lugg won't reveal any secrets other than he will do what is necessary to get on the field.

"I think I'm a versatile player," he said. " I'm not gonna like sit back and be like, 'I'm the right tackle, I'm the right tackle.' It's, 'Okay, where do you need me? Let's go dominate that position."

For Patterson, that is what he has done now for four seasons. He has started 34 games over the last three years and hasn't allowed a sack in 1,306 career pass-blocking snaps.

After getting feedback about his pro football opportunities, Patterson wanted to come back to work on consistency, finishing out blocks and being "dominant all the time."

"After kind of going through the season and realizing that hey, you know, I'm not quite there yet," he said. "And it's hard to admit, but I knew that there's something I need to work on."

Notre Dame has — reportedly — brought in the perfect position coach to assist with that in Harry Heistand, who is making his second pit stop in South Bend as the Irish offensive line coach (2002-17).

His job will be to find the right combination amongst all of Notre Dame's abled lineman to be a dominant group, as well as help Patterson and Lugg take one final step in their college careers.

"To learn all these new philosophy, techniques and ideas that you can take from your previous coach and kind of combine that," Patterson said. "You'll make yourself into a better player."

Bauer ready to accept bigger role

Bo Bauer has played in every Notre Dame football game since he arrived in South Bend in 2018. Of the 51 games he's seen action in, only one has been in a starting role. For most of his career Bauer, a graduate senior, has played behind Drew White, who graduated following the 2021 season.

With the chance to have a more expanded role in 2022, it was a no-brainer for Bauer to return for his fifth year.

"Drew has been a great role model to me," Bauer said during Friday's player availability. "Great best friend. We've been together through so much over the years. But the opportunity of finally stepping out, it's really a special thing. I was able to get my first start kind of still under his wings. There was never a sour relationship. I'm just kind of excited to carry on that legacy."

Last season, Bauer tallied 45 tackles over 13 games, including 1.5 sacks and his first career interception in Notre Dame’s win over Southern California last season. He also had a career-high nine tackles in an Irish win over Georgia Tech and a career-high in sacks (1.5) in a win at Virginia. In his career, the former four-star has racked up 109 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over his four seasons in South Bend.

When it came time to make a decision about his future following the Irish's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Bauer ultimately decided staying with Notre Dame over potential NFL or transfer opportunities was his best bet.

"The thought of coming back and kind of redeeming ourselves and play for Notre Dame again to kind of finish off better is definitely a big motivation for me," he said. "..... I love it here and I haven't seen anything that I really wanted to change."

Bauer's return will also be important to a Notre Dame defense that is returning four of its front seven starters from last season.

In the linebacker room, JD Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau, who missed last year with an injury, will back, too.

As an older player, Bauer will be tasked with leading that group.

"The sky's the limit," Bauer said. "We have a lot of good people coming back with a super deep linebacker room. For us, we've been so veteran in that room for such a long time that it's kind of exciting to have some new linebackers come in and kind of have a twist."