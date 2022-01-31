Notre Dame football's annual Blue-Gold game set for April 23

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame's annual Blue-Gold Game scrimmage to cap spring practice will be Saturday, April 23, the University announced Monday.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock and game time, ticket information and other Blue-Gold weekend details will be released at a later date.

This year's spring game will have a new look with first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Along with Freeman the Irish will be debuting his new coaching staff, still a work in progress, with offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, special teams coordinator Brian Mason, defensive line coach Al Washington, wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and running backs coach Deland McCullough debuting at Notre Dame Stadium.

McCullough's hiring has been reported Monday, but not yet officially announced by Notre Dame.

► Report: Notre Dame taps IU assistant Deland McCullough as next running backs coach

Freeman has yet to hire his replacement at defensive coordinator and a new tight ends coach after John McNulty left Notre Dame Monday to be Boston College's new offensive coordinator.

On top that, fans will see how some of Notre Dame's crucial offseason position battles will shake out.

At quarterback Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne are expected to compete to be the new Irish signal caller. Last season both played sparingly behind Jack Coan, with Buchner completing 21 of his 36 pass attempts for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three picks. Pyne completed 15 of his 30 passes for 224 yards and two scores.

With running back Kyren Williams opting for the NFL draft, Notre Dame lost a consistent backfield threat, who tallied 1,354 combined rushing and passing yards and 17 total touchdowns. Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree, who scored on a 53-yard touchdown pass in Notre Dame's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at the end of the last season, figure to be in line to get the bulk of the carries this season.

Key transfers in for Notre Dame are All-American safety Brandon Joseph from Northwestern and kicker Blake Grupe from Arkansas State. Both are expected to step into roles vacated by Kyle Hamilton and Jonathan Doerer, respectively.

Notre Dame will opens its 2022 season at Ohio State on Sept.3 .