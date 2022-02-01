Notre Dame adds long snapper Rino Monteforte to its 2022 recruiting class

New Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason has only officially been on the job for 11 days. However, he has already secured his first commitment adding Rino Monteforte to the Irish's 2022 class.

Monteforte, a two-star long snapper, according to 247sports and five-star by Kohl's Professional Camps (used by specialist players) out of Kellenberg Memorial in Uniondale, New York, announced his commitment to Notre Dame Monday night over his Twitter page.

He previously announced his commitment to University of Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference on Aug. 2, but backed out of it on Jan. 30. He also had an offer from Colorado State and participated in last week's Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

"Monteforte is one of the best ball for ball snappers I have ever had the privilege of working with in High School," the website said of Monteforte. "He was truly dominant at the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp and the only athlete ever to win the charting portion in back to back years."

Currently there are two long snappers on Notre Dame's roster. Michael Vinson, a graduate senior who was recently put on scholarship, is expected to be Notre Dame's starter, having the most experience by playing in 27 career games, including all 13 during the 2021 season. Alex Peitsch, a junior, is also on the roster and has played in two games during his time in South Bend.

Notre Dame adds LB Tre Reader as PWO

First-year head coach Marcus Freeman also bolstered his 2022 roster by adding Tre Reader, a linebacker out of Tampa, Florida, as a preferred walk-on, according to Reader's Twitter.

Reader, at 6-foo-2, 210-pounds, is an unranked prospect by 247sports. He also had a preferred walk-on opportunity at University of Michigan as well as an offer from Fordham, Stetson and Columbia.

Reader, from Berkeley Prep, is also the high school teammate of 2023 5-star defensive end commit, Keon Keeley.