Notre Dame football: Tight end George Takacs enters transfer portal

Tight end George Takacs considered Notre Dame his "home."

Sometimes you have to leave home and go off on your own to find something that home might not offer. On Monday, via a social media post, Takacs did just that, explaining that he was entering the transfer portal to continue his college football career.

Being the second string tight end for the Notre Dame football team, when the starter is arguably the best in the country, wasn't enough for Takacs. Knowing that he was ticketed to spend the 2022 season behind junior Michael Mayer, Takacs opted to find a new football home.

Takacs, who will be a graduate student, will have as many as two seasons of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use them.

"George could start anywhere," former Irish tight ends coach John McNulty told NDI in December. "The guy could play anywhere."

Including Notre Dame. He just wasn't going to start as long as Mayer, a likely first-round NFL draft pick a year from now, is around. Mayer led the Irish with 71 receptions last season for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 with an even bigger role projected for 2022.

The departure of Takacs still leaves Notre Dame with a pretty crowded tight end room, though that's a bit misleading. Returnees Kevin Bauman (leg) and Cane Berrong (knee) both were limited last season by injuries. Bauman broke his leg in the opener against Florida State while Berrong was limited to four games. Mitchell Evans played in 13 games with two catches for 21 yards. Incoming freshman Eli Raridon suffered an ACL injury during his high school basketball season. Also in the mix come fall will be fellow freshman Holden Staes.

Notre Dame also tinkered with Michael Carmody, who started at left tackle early in 2021, at the tight end spot late in the season.

Takacs, a 6-foot-6, 247-pound native of Naples, Florida played in all 13 games in 2021. He made three catches for 36 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in 29 career games at Notre Dame with eight catches for 78 yards and two scores.

The tight end room has seen its share of turnover in recent days. McNulty left the program last week to become offensive coordinator at Boston College. Late last week, it was reported that former West Virginia wide receivers coach/offensive coordinator Gerad Parker would become the new tight ends coach at Notre Dame.

