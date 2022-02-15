Football: Marcus Freeman finalizing first coaching staff at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — One of the biggest questions about the Notre Dame football program since Marcus Freeman became head coach in early December finally appears to have an answer.

Who will be defensive coordinator?

It’s the job that Freeman served one season at Notre Dame before replacing Brian Kelly, who left in November for LSU. Multiple reports indicated Tuesday that the job will go to former college head coach Al Golden, who recently wrapped his second season as linebackers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Football Scoop was the first to report that Golden likely was the final piece to Freeman’s first coaching staff.

The 52-year-old Golden, whose birthday is the Fourth of July, served as head coach at Miami (Fla.) for five seasons (2011-15), where he once called the U “the most recognizable brand in college football.”

He’ll join another recognizable one as the only Irish assistant with major Division I head coaching experience.

Golden coached against Notre Dame once in his career for Miami, losing to the ninth-ranked Irish, 41-3 at Soldier Field in Chicago during Notre's 2012 run to the BCS National Championship game.

He had better luck against Notre Dame as a player. And in Notre Dame Stadium.

A tight end who played at Penn State, Golden caught a touchdown pass in South Bend against the then-top ranked Irish as a junior in 1990. Penn State trailed 21-7, but Golden’s 14-yard score made it 21-21. Penn State wound up winning 24-21.

In 2001, Golden became the youngest defensive coordinator in Division I when he was hired at Virginia, where he spent five seasons. There, the Cavaliers’ defense, operating out of the 3/4 alignment, jumped from 108th in the nation to 18th. His work at Virginia helped get Golden the head coaching job at Temple, where he also spent five seasons (2006-10). In 2009, Golden was a potential replacement for Kelly when the former Bearcats coach took the Notre Dame job.

Golden often coached at Temple and at Miami (Fla.) in a dress shirt and a tie.

He was 59-59 as a college head coach. Prior to his two seasons in Cincinnati, he also spent two years (2018-19) as linebackers coach with the Detroit Lions. He has been a football coach in some capacity the last 29 years.

A native of Colts Neck, New Jersey, Golden played one season in the NFL (1992) with the New England Patriots.

Golden is the sixth new assistant coach – and the last – to join Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame. Likely also set to work with the Irish linebackers, Golden will coordinate a defensive staff that includes interior line assistant coach Al Washington, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Chris O’Leary. Mickens and O’Leary were on Freeman’s defensive staff Notre Dame last season.

That Irish defense ranked 15th nationally in scoring defense (19.7), 37th in run defense (135.3 ypg.), 23rd for team passing efficiency defense (120.59) and 43rd in total defense (359.5 ypg.).

Notre Dame’s defense returns eight starters who were atop the depth chart for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State on New Year’s Day. They include Will linebacker J.D. Bertrand (team-high 101 tackles) and Vyper defensive end Isaiah Foskey (team-high 11 sacks).

Spring practice for the Irish begins next month. The annual Blue-Gold game is April 23.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on Twitter: @tnoieNDI