NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Jack Coan goes undrafted, signs with Indianapolis Colts

SOUTH BEND — Jack Coan's lone season at Notre Dame didn't help him hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Shortly after the third, and final day, of this weekend's draft, Coan signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per reports.

Coan joined Notre Dame as graduate transfer after spending four years with Wisconsin. After the 2019 season, his lone as the Badgers full-time starter, a preseason foot injury caused Coan to miss the 2020 year, and lose his starting job due to the emergence of Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin's loss was Notre Dame's gain as it looked for Book's replacement.

“I’m really excited about Jack coming in and joining us,” Former Notre Dame, and current LSU coach, Brian Kelly said of Coan ahead of the 2021 season. “A veteran quarterback. I really like his presence already. You can feel his veteran leadership in our program. We’re excited about what that brings to our program.”

In one year, Coan finished with the 16th most passing yards in program history and was named a Phil Steele All-Independent second team player.

Coan, standing at 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, has the look of a "developmental quarterback", according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, after throwing for over 3,100 passing yards in his lone season with the Irish.

Like many undrafted quarterbacks, Coan has many undervalued parts to his game, experience and size being two of them, that are mixed with a levy of weaknesses, like arm strength and deep-throw accuracy, which had many teams look at him as positional depth, rather than a future starter.

The Colts made a splash during this offseason trading last year's starter, Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, then trading for former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Along with Ryan, the Colts also have former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a sixth round pick last year, and James Morgan, a fourth round pick by the New York Jets also on their roster.

What they are saying

"He's a full-field reader who gets the ball where it needs to go based upon the coverage and alignment of the defender. However, does need to improve his deep-ball touch and ball placement when throwing outside the numbers. Coan's an upwardly mobile talent with the ability to operate in a variety of passing schemes and could become a good backup or a future starter with the right pieces around him." — Lance Zierlein, NFL analyst

Golden Notre Dame moment

Coan's Notre Dame career started with a bang. In the Irish's season-opening 41-38 overtime win at Florida State, Coan set career highs in yards (366), touchdowns (four) and completions (26). His 366 yards also set a program record for most passing yards in an opening game, which was held by Notre Dame offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees.