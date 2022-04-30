NFL Draft: Notre Dame DL Kurt Hinish goes undrafted, signs with the Houston Texans

Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent, according to the University of Notre Dame.

Hinish is the fifth Notre Dame player selected or signed in the draft behind safety Kyle Hamilton (14th pick) to the Ravens, running back Kyren Williams (164th pick) to the Rams, wide receiver Kevin Austin (UDFA) to the Jaguars, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (UDFA) to the Raiders.

The three-star defensive lineman from Pittsburgh was the anchor for Central Catholic the same way he was for Notre Dame.

Hinish played 61 games for the Irish, starting 35 of them and accumulating 81 tackles, 20 for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

The man who wore paint like a warrior on his face earned All-ACC Honorable mention in 2020. As a senior, Hinish set a career-high of five tackles at Virginia Tech last season.

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in March, Hinish ran a 4.96 40-yard dash and benched-pressed 225 pounds 31 times. Only Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson out lifted him. Johnson was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the 17th overall pick in Thursday's first round.

Golden Notre Dame moment

In 2021, Hinish had 10 tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss in the 34-6 victory over Navy.