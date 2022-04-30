NFL Draft: Notre Dame LB Drew White goes undrafted, signs with the Washington Commanders

Notre Dame linebacker Drew White went undrafted and was signed as a free agent by the Washington Commanders, according to the University of Notre Dame.

White is the sixth Notre Dame player selected or signed in the draft behind safety Kyle Hamilton (14th pick) to Baltimore, running back Kyren Williams (164th pick) to the Rams, wide receiver Kevin Austin (UDFA) to the Jaguars, defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (UDFA) to the Raiders, and defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (UDFA) to the Texans.

The three-star linebacker came to Notre Dame from of the football factory St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and played in just four games his first two seasons.

But White hit the ground running as a junior, making 80 tackles, eight for loss with two sacks.

► More:Baltimore Ravens take Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14 overall in NFL Draft

White was emerged as a leader in the Notre Dame locker room. Freshman linebacker Prince Kollie said how important White was for him in deciding to come to Notre Dame. Kollie noted that White is a player he will always lean on no matter if he has moved on.

Golden Notre Dame Moment

Last season, White snared his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown during a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. He also added four tackles.