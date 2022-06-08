Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has a setback

Fernando Ramirez

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams suffered a setback with the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in breaking his foot in practice last week.

“He got surgery, everything went really well,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said to reporters. “And we expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp.”

The former Irish back was drafted in the 2022 draft by the Rams. He posted 419 carries for 2,153 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons for Notre Dame, plus 78 receptions for 675 yards and four touchdowns.

He chose to forego Notre Dame's PlayStation Fiesta Bowl appearance on Jan. 1, to prepare for the Draft. The Irish, in their first game with new head coach Marcus Freeman lost, 35-33 to Oklahoma State.

“It’s an unfortunate setback and he’s gonna attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later,” McVay said.