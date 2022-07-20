Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame lineman dead at 35

The Notre Dame football program is mourning the death of former offensive lineman Paul Duncan, who died on July 15 when he went into cardiac arrest on a run in his neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen Duncan. Paul Duncan was 35.

Ellen Duncan said Paul's body will be "donated to people in need of organs and to medical research".

Paul Duncan was an offensive lineman for the Irish from 2005-09. After graduating, Duncan briefly spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Duncan is survived by his wife and two daughters.