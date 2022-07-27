What happens in Vegas ... Notre Dame unveils Shamrock jerseys in 'Hangover' spoof

SOUTH BEND — In a "what-happens-in-Vegas-stays-in-Vegas" kind of way, Notre Dame football unveiled the alternative uniforms it will wear for its Oct. 8 Shamrock Series football game against BYU in Las Vegas.

A four-minute video posted on the Notre Dame football Twitter account Wednesday morning showed a comical spoof of the popular 2009 comedy "The Hangover," revising a prisoner exchange scene in the desert and starring Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, tight end Michael Mayer, and pass rusher Isaiah Foskey.

The "bad guys" were played by former Notre Dame football players Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., who were blackmailing the "good guys" with possession of the uniforms.

Link Embed: Embedded content: https://twitter.com/NDFootball/status/1552262533611864064

Like the movie that featured Bradley Cooper, the Notre Dame heroes end up on the top of a hotel on The Vegas Strip where they ultimately find what they're looking for, in this case the 'Icy whites, with gold trims,' as pointed out by Foskey.

The matchup with BYU will be the 11th Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame dating back to 2009. The Irish host the game at a neutral site and feature alternative uniforms. October's game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nev.

Notre Dame is 10-0 in Shamrock Series games and has played at Fenway Park in Boston, Yankee Stadium in New York and Soldier Field in Chicago. Opponents have included Miami, (Fla.), Arizona State and Wisconsin.

The jersey's for the BYU game feature gold lettering on the all white uniforms with several intricate, and meaningful details. Here is how the university described aspects of the uniforms:

Helmets

Timeless gold helmet remains constant, seamlessly complementing the Golden Age of old Las Vegas.

Sleeve decal

The classic Notre Dame shamrock is reimagined through an Art Deco lens.

Shoulder stripe

The glimmering gold lights of Las Vegas meet the Golden Dome on the shoulder stripe.

Notre Dame wordmark

Echoes the past, anchoring our roots in simplicity and planarity.

Collar

The year of the game is etched in gold at the nape of the neck.