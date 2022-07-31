Notre Dame Football Preview lineup: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Irish
Who saw this coming?
Seriously, who could have predicted this outrageous scenario of a rookie head coach taking over one of the most iconic brands in college football — one coming off five straight 10-win seasons — and managing to breathe new life and energy into it?
In the hours and days after Brian Kelly bolted South Bend for LSU's riches and the SEC's prestige, who among us thought that a then 35-year-old Marcus Freeman, who had spent just one season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, would be the one to both stem the tide of Kelly's departure and galvanize the Irish fan base.
Nobody. And that's what makes the story of this coming Notre Dame football season so compelling. For a program so firmly established in the game's history, Freeman embodies its confident march into a rapidly evolving future.
Ahead of Notre Dame's first fall practice under Freeman Friday, Aug. 5., ND Insider rolls out its 2022 Notre Dame Football season preview this week, telling the stories of new coaches, star players and position battles.
. Here is what you can expect (Click on the updated links each day to read the stories):
TODAY
▶ Tom Noie column: Can those feel-good vibes of Notre Dame's offseason roll into 2022 regular season?
It's been nothing but good times to date for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football, but that may change as a challenging 2022 regular season awaits
COMING MONDAY
▶ Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman has already won a national title
Benny Meng, Marcus Freeman's taekwondo instructor from ages 4 to 12, still has a strong belief in one of his all-time students
▶ Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame try to join Miami, Michigan on a very short list of first-year coaching champions
Just three college football programs over the past century have won national titles with first-year coaches. Notre Dame hopes to make it four.
Notre Dame to the Big 10?Booming Big Ten will keep the light on for Notre Dame as it decides
COMING TUESDAY
▶ Al Golden 'born to do this,' former Virginia player says of new Irish defensive coordinator
Notre Dame football looks to a defensive coordinator in Al Golden who hasn't held the role in 17 years
▶ Which Notre Dame assistant coach has the most Twitter followers?
Just three Notre Dame assistants will be in the same role as 2021