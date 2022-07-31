Notre Dame Football Preview lineup: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Irish

Who saw this coming?

Seriously, who could have predicted this outrageous scenario of a rookie head coach taking over one of the most iconic brands in college football — one coming off five straight 10-win seasons — and managing to breathe new life and energy into it?

In the hours and days after Brian Kelly bolted South Bend for LSU's riches and the SEC's prestige, who among us thought that a then 35-year-old Marcus Freeman, who had spent just one season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator, would be the one to both stem the tide of Kelly's departure and galvanize the Irish fan base.

Nobody. And that's what makes the story of this coming Notre Dame football season so compelling. For a program so firmly established in the game's history, Freeman embodies its confident march into a rapidly evolving future.

Ahead of Notre Dame's first fall practice under Freeman Friday, Aug. 5., ND Insider rolls out its 2022 Notre Dame Football season preview this week, telling the stories of new coaches, star players and position battles.

. Here is what you can expect (Click on the updated links each day to read the stories):

TODAY

It's been nothing but good times to date for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football, but that may change as a challenging 2022 regular season awaits

COMING MONDAY

▶ Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman has already won a national title

Benny Meng, Marcus Freeman's taekwondo instructor from ages 4 to 12, still has a strong belief in one of his all-time students

▶ Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame try to join Miami, Michigan on a very short list of first-year coaching champions

Just three college football programs over the past century have won national titles with first-year coaches. Notre Dame hopes to make it four.

Notre Dame to the Big 10?Booming Big Ten will keep the light on for Notre Dame as it decides

COMING TUESDAY

▶ Al Golden 'born to do this,' former Virginia player says of new Irish defensive coordinator

Notre Dame football looks to a defensive coordinator in Al Golden who hasn't held the role in 17 years

▶ Which Notre Dame assistant coach has the most Twitter followers?

Just three Notre Dame assistants will be in the same role as 2021

COMING WEDNESDAY

▶ Where's (Isaiah) Foskey? Star pass rusher stays on the move

▶ Breaking down the Irish defensive line

▶ Rylie Mills carves his own path on Lake Forest-Notre Dame trail

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's linebackers

▶ 'A nice maniac': Intense Bo Bauer inspires, impresses fellow Notre Dame linebackers

▶ Breaking down the Irish cornerbacks

▶ TaRiq Bracy looks to carry over strong offseason into his final year

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's safeties

▶ Brandon Joseph bringing mental edge to Notre Dame’s safeties room

COMING THURSDAY

▶ Michael Mayer is one of the best tight ends in the country, but he wants to grow more in 2022

▶ Breaking down the Irish tight ends

▶ 'Everything happens for a reason,' Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman says

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's quarterbacks

▶ Irish QB Tyler Buchner is ready to use his complete skill set in 2022

▶ Breaking down the Irish offensive line

▶ Center of attention: Jarrett Patterson up for the challenge to be Harry Heistand's anchor

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's running backs

▶ Chris Tyree ready to take control of Notre Dame’s running back room

▶ Breaking down the Irish wide receivers

▶ Braden Lenzy plans to maximize impact in his final act

COMING FRIDAY

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's special teams

▶ Blake Grupe hopes to leave enemy stadiums 'bone quiet' as Notre Dame's next kicker

▶ Who's are the new guys? A look at incoming Notre Dame freshman and transfers

▶ Breaking down Notre Dame's 2022 football schedule 1 through 12

▶ Crystal ball: ND Insider reporters look into the future and make their predictions for Notre Dame's 2022 season