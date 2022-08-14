LIVE CHAT, 9 a.m. Tuesday : Mike Berardino answers your Notre Dame football questions

SOUTH BEND -- Just because Tyler Buchner has won the starting quarterback job, that doesn't mean all the suspense has been drained from Notre Dame football training camp.

Irish football writer Mike Berardino stops by Tuesday morning to answer all your questions about position battles, lingering injuries and the season ahead. The portal is open, so there's no need to wait until the chat begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

You can start right now. Just leave your questions in the box below.

JotCast | ND Football August Chat No. 1 | 8/16/2022