Jac Collinsworth and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to call Notre Dame football games

The revolving door in NBC’s Notre Dame broadcast booth continues to spin.

Jac Collinsworth, a 2017 Notre Dame graduate, will replace Mike Tirico on play-by-play this season, NBC announced Monday. Joining Collinsworth, 27, as lead analyst will be former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

Those two worked together on USFL telecasts in the spring and early summer.

The Oct. 22 home game against UNLV will stream live exclusively on Peacock. NBC also used its streaming service for live coverage of the Toledo-Notre Dame thriller last September.

Throughout this fall, Peacock will simulcast all Notre Dame home games, including pre- and postgame coverage.

Garrett becomes the fourth lead analyst in as many seasons on NBC’s Notre Dame football coverage. He follows Drew Brees (2021), Tony Dungy (2020) and Doug Flutie, whose run spanned from 2014-19 before he moved into a pre- and postgame role.

Kathryn Tappen will move from the sidelines into Collinsworth’s former role as pregame, halftime and postgame host. Zora Stephenson, a former Elon College basketball player and on-air reporter for Milwaukee Bucks telecasts, takes over as sideline reporter.

Tappen, who was an all-Big East runner at Rutgers, will be joined each game by a former Notre Dame player and another who played for that week’s opponent.