Michael Mayer will be in his 'own little world' when Notre Dame visits noisy Ohio State

SOUTH BEND — Those 110,000-plus Ohio State football fans can scream all they want at Notre Dame when the teams meet on Sept. 3 in the season-opening showdown at Ohio Stadium.

Michael Mayer, preseason second-team All-America tight end for the fifth-ranked Irish, promises he won’t hear a thing.

“I’ve always been in my own little world out there,” Mayer said after Wednesday’s practice. “Even in high school, I would never hear anything going on. Whenever I catch a ball or I’m blocking, the crowd noise is just totally blocked. It’s kind of weird.”

The Covington (Ky.) Catholic product did take one spring recruiting trip to Ohio State early in his prep career, but that unofficial visit with then-coach Urban Meyer took place at the Buckeyes’ indoor practice facility. Mayer, who committed to Notre Dame early in his sophomore year, has never attended a game at The Horseshoe.

Notre Dame has blasted simulated crowd noise over the speakers during several practice periods this training camp. It even had new kicker Blake Grupe, the Arkansas State graduate transfer, kick a 42-yarder with he fake crowd noise blaring.

Mayer, however, doesn’t seen too concerned. Asked several times about one of the loudest venues in college football, Mayer downplayed that as a factor for him, the offensive line or quarterback Tyler Buchner, who will be making his first career start.

“I don’t think anybody coming into this game is (concerned about noise),” he said. “We’re here to play football. We’re not here to worry about the crowd noise, you know? We’re here to play football, play our game.”

While Buchner was exposed to “Enter Sandman” and played in relief at Virginia Tech last October, Mayer missed that game with a groin injury. Mayer’s 2020 season was played under COVID-reduced crowd conditions, so when asked about the most hostile road environment of his brief college career, he cited the 2021 overtime win at Florida State.

That raucous crowd of 68,316 for the season opener at Doak Campbell Stadium was “pretty loud,” Mayer said, but there were still more than 11,000 empty seats that night.

That won’t be the case on Sept. 3 when the Buckeyes and Irish meet for the seventh time ever. Notre Dame hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1936, dropping the last four meetings, including a pair of Fiesta Bowl losses a decade apart (2006 and 2016).

“I don’t think it’s anything different than the other stadiums we’re going to be playing in this year,” Mayer said of Ohio Stadium. “To me it’s like, ‘Home game, away game, just go play football.’ I mean, I’m not worried about it. Go out there and play the best ball we can play.”

He joked that having “annoying brothers and sisters” wasn’t necessarily the reason for his ability to block out distractions.

“I think it’s just how I am,” he said. “I think it’s just being focused, being locked in, being lasered in. Even a home game, I don’t need crowd noise. Everything’s up here. I don’t really need anything external. … I don’t even hear anything going on outside when I’m playing football out there. I never even have to worry about it.”

Kentucky floods 'a sad deal' to Gerad Parker

The torrential rains and massive floods that devastated eastern Kentucky in late July have weighed on the heart of Notre Dame tight ends coach Gerad Parker.

A native of Louisa, Ky., the former star receiver at Lawrence County High School still has plenty of extended family along the Big Sandy River that borders West Virginia. While Parker’s family wasn’t impact directly, he still closely followed reports of 25,000 homes that were destroyed and millions of dollars in property damage.

“It was about 40 minutes south of us where it was really bad,” Parker said. “Everybody in our family is safe and good, but you feel guilty saying that. There was a lot of people (affected) in an area that I know very well. Such a sad deal.”

The former University of Kentucky player and West Virginia assistant coach recalled playing “up and down that river” while in high school.

“My brother works in insurance back in Kentucky and he went down there,” Parker said. “He explained it because (when) the tornadoes hit in western Kentucky a couple years ago, they could at least get out to some places. But when it’s water, they couldn’t go anywhere because everything was gone.”

He noted that life’s necessities became unavailable to entire communities that lost their homes.

“Simple things (such) as having a restroom and all that,” Parker said. “I know it’s been a struggle but they’re repairing it and getting help that’s come on the way.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for the South Bend Tribune and NDInsider.com. Follow him on Twitter @MikeBerardino and TikTok @mikeberardinoNDI.