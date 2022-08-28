LIVE CHAT 11 a.m. Tuesday: Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino takes questions

SOUTH BEND -- At long last, it's game week.

In case you hadn't heard, fifth-ranked Notre Dame visits second-ranked Ohio State on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. Seems like a good time to talk about it.

How will Tyler Buchner fare in his first look at a Jim Knowles-crafted defense? Will injured All-American Jarrett Patterson be able to answer the bell? What has to happen for Notre Dame to spring one of its biggest upsets -- at least according to the 16 1/2-point betting line -- in recent memory?

Our chat goes live on Tuesday at 11 a.m., but feel free to leave your questions in the box below. Kindly include your name and hometown, and we'll practically be related.

JotCast | ND Football August Chat No. 3 | 8/30/2022