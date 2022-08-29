Notre Dame football schedule 2022: How to watch the Irish this fall
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team enter the 2022 season ranked No. 5 overall after finishing 11-2 in 2021.
Marcus Freeman and the Irish look to capitalize on last year's momentum, with returning sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchnerleading the offense and Isaiah Foskey taking the reins on defense.
The Irish will play six home games and four road games in 2022.
Here's a look at the Notre Dame schedule, including kickoff times and where to watch the games.
2022 Notre Dame football schedule
This list will be updated as soon as kickoff times and streaming info become available.
Sept. 3 — at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Sept. 10 — vs. Marshall, 2:30 p.m., TBA
Sept. 17 — vs. California, 2:30 p.m., TBA
Sept. 24 — at North Carolina, TBA, TBA
Oct. 8 — vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., TBA (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)
Oct. 15 — vs. Stanford, 7:30 TBA
Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m, TBA
Oct. 29 — at Syracuse, TBA, TBA
Nov. 5 — vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., TBA
Nov. 12 — at Navy, 12 p.m., (M&T Bank Stadium) ABC/ESPN
Nov. 19 — vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m TBA
Nov. 26 — at Southern California, TBA, TBA
