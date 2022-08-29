Notre Dame football schedule 2022: How to watch the Irish this fall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team enter the 2022 season ranked No. 5 overall after finishing 11-2 in 2021.

Marcus Freeman and the Irish look to capitalize on last year's momentum, with returning sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchnerleading the offense and Isaiah Foskey taking the reins on defense.

The Irish will play six home games and four road games in 2022.

Notre Dame football's QB in 2022:Marcus Freeman: 'It was time' to name Tyler Buchner as Notre Dame's starting quarterback

Here's a look at the Notre Dame schedule, including kickoff times and where to watch the games.

2022 Notre Dame football schedule

This list will be updated as soon as kickoff times and streaming info become available.

Sept. 3 — at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

More Notre Dame football news:Notre Dame football captains will carry star power in 2022

Sept. 10 — vs. Marshall, 2:30 p.m., TBA

Sept. 17 — vs. California, 2:30 p.m., TBA

Sept. 24 — at North Carolina, TBA, TBA

Oct. 8 — vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., TBA (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)

Oct. 15 — vs. Stanford, 7:30 TBA

Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m, TBA

Oct. 29 — at Syracuse, TBA, TBA

Nov. 5 — vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., TBA

Nov. 12 — at Navy, 12 p.m., (M&T Bank Stadium) ABC/ESPN

Nov. 19 — vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m TBA

Nov. 26 — at Southern California, TBA, TBA

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network.