College GameDay: Who did Jack Harlow pick to win? Notre Dame or Ohio State football

College football is back! And with that comes the "College GameDay" broadcast team, itching to preview the biggest games in college football.

The No. 5-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team travels to Columbus, Ohio to battle the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Notre Dame will have their hands full as the Buckeyes embark on their 54th "College GameDay" appearance; with a 37-16 record, they are also the winningest team in "GameDay" history.

The Fighting Irish are looking to replicate last season's results under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame finished 11-2 overall last season, ending with a 37-35 bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

The Buckeyes are also coming off an 11-2 season which ultimately ended in a CFP National Championship loss to Alabama, 52-24.

Jack Harlow makes his "College GameDay" pick

Music artist Jack Harlow selected Ohio State to win Saturday's top 25 matchup over Notre Dame.

Lee Corso headgear pick

Lee Corso picked the Buckeyes to win over the Fighting Irish in Saturday's matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State football news

Marcus Freeman is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach. Ryan Day is the Ohio State football head coach.

