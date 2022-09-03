Previewing No 5 Notre Dame football's seasoning-opening battle at No. 2 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Setting the table for Saturday night's primetime clash between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes:
No. 5 Notre Dame (0-0) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (0-0)
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Ohio Stadium (104,944), Columbus, Ohio
- TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Ohio State minus-17½
- Series: Ohio State leads, 4-2.
- Last meeting: Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28 (Fiesta Bowl), Jan. 1, 2016, Glendale, Ariz.
Irish items
▶ Saturday marks the seventh meeting between Ohio State and Notre Dame, and third at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes lead the series 4-2, having won the last four in a row dating back to 1995 when they beat the Irish in the horseshoe, 45-26.
▶ The last win over Ohio State for the Irish was 1936 in South Bend by a score of 7-2. The last regular-season meeting between the two was 1996 at Notre Dame Stadium, a 29-16 Buckeye win. Ohio State has since beaten the Irish twice in the Fiesta Bowl (2006 and 2016).
▶ Saturday will be the first regular-season game as head coach for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman. The former Irish defensive coordinator is 0-1 as a head coach, losing 37-35 to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl Jan. 1, 2022. Freeman's first two games come against Top 10 teams. The Cowboys were ranked No. 9 entering the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State is ranked No. 2.
▶ Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is scheduled to get his first collegiate start Saturday. No other Irish starting quarterback has made their debut against a top 5 team in its home stadium. Buchner did play in 10 games as a freshman, throwing for 298 yards and rushing for 368 while accounting for six touchdowns.
▶ All-American tight end Michael Mayer needs just 28 catches this season to pass Tyler Eifert for Notre Dame's career receptions record at the position. Eifert caught 140 passes from 2009-12. Mayer already holds the school record for single season tight end receptions with 71 last year.
▶ Ohio State head coach Ryan Day begins his fourth season leading the Buckeyes. He is 34-4 overall, 18-1 at home and 13-4 against Top 25 teams.
▶ Saturday will be Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's fourth start against a Top 10 team. In those previous three games, he tossed 14 touchdowns and was picked off just once. Stroud's top target, wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba, ended the 2021 season with five straight 100-yard receiving games.
▶ It is the 100th season of Ohio Stadium, which has a capacity of nearly 105,000. ESPN's College Gameday pre-game show will broadcast from Columbus. The popular show first went on location Nov. 13, 1993 to South Bend for No. 2 Notre Dame's 31-24 upset of No. 1 Florida State. College GameDay has been to 33 Notre Dame games and 53 Ohio State games.
Two-deep depth charts for both teams
NOTRE DAME
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | So.
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.
OR 44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
OR 21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
OR 0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182, Gr.
OHIO STATE
Projected by Columbus Dispatch beat writer Adam Conn
OFFENSE
LEFT TACKLE
77 | Paris Johnson | 6-6, 310 | Jr.
65 | Zen Michalski | 6-7, 310 | Soph.
LEFT GUARD
74 | Donovan Jackson | 6-4, 300 | Soph.
66 | Enokk Vimahi | 6-4, 310 | Sr.
CENTER
53 | Luke Wypler | 6-3, 300 | Jr.
78 | Jakob James | 6-5, 295 | Jr.
RIGHT GUARD
55 | Matt Jones | 6-4, 315 | Gr.
71 | Ben Christman | 6-6, 310 | Soph.
RIGHT TACKLE
79 | Dawand Jones | 6-8, 359 | Sr.
70 | Josh Fryar | 6-6, 320 | Jr.
TIGHT END
8 | Cade Stover | 6-4, 255 | Sr.
34 Mitch Rossi | 6-1, 250 | Gr.
X WIDE RECEIVER
18 | Marvin Harrison Jr. | 6-4, 205 | Soph.
2 Emeka Egbuka | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
Z WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Julian Fleming | 6-2, 205 | Jr.
9 | Jayden Ballard | 6-2, 196, Soph.
SLOT RECEIVER
11 | Jaxon Smith-Njigba | 6-1, 200 | Jr.
10 Xavier Johnson | 6-2, 215 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
7 | C.J. Stroud | 6-3, 218 | Jr.
6 | Kyle McCord | 6-3, 222 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
32 | TreVeyon Henderson | 5-10, 214 | Soph.
15 | Devin Brown | 6-3, 210 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
32 | TreVeyon Henderson | 5-10, 214 | Soph.
3 | Miyan Williams | 5-9, 225 | Jr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
9 | Zach Harrison | 6-6, 272 | Sr.
33 | Jack Sawyer | 6-4, 267 | Sr.
OR 92 | Caden Curry | 6-3, 250 | Fr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
6 | Taron Vincent | 6-2, 300 | Sr.
91 | Tyleik Williams | 6-3, 318 | Sr.
OR 90 | Jaden McKenzie | 6-2, 286 | Sr.
NOSE TACKLE
86 | Jerron Cage | 6-2, 305 | Gr.
58 | Ty Hamilton | 6-3, 294 | Jr.
OR 51 | Mike Hall Jr. | 6-2, 290 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
44 | J.T. Tuimoloau | 6-4, 270 | Soph.
54 | Tyler Friday | 6-3, 264 | Sr.
LINEBACKER
22 | Steele Chambers | 6-1, 232 | Sr.
19 | Chip Trayanum | 5-11, 230 | Jr.
LINEBACKER
35 | Tommy Eichenberg | 6-2, 239 | Sr.
30 | Cody Simon | 6-2, 239 | Jr.
OR 3 | Teradja Mitchell | 6-2, 239 | Gr.
NICKEL BACK
15 | Tanner McCalister | 5-11, 195 | Gr.
13 | Cam Martinez | 5-10, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Denzel Burke | 6-1, 190 | Soph.
7 | Jordan Hancock | 6-1, 185 | Soph.
SAFETY
41 | Josh Proctor | 6-2, 205 | Sr.
2 | Kourt Williams | 6-1, 220 | Jr.
SAFETY
14 | Ronnie Hickman | 6-1, 207 | Sr.
12 | Lathan Ransom | 6-1, 207 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
26 | Cam Brown | 6-0, 192 | Gr.
4 | JK Johnson | 6-0, 179 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
95 | Noah Ruggles | 6-2, 190 | Gr.
98 | Jake Seibert | 6-1, 205 | Jr.
PUNTER
29 | Jesse Mirco | 6-4, 220 | Soph.
96 | Michael O’Shaughnessy | 6-3, 208 | Sr.
LONG SNAPPER
42 | Bradley Robinson | 6-1, 230 | Gr.
HOLDER
29 | Jesse Mirco | 6-4, 220 | Soph.
KICK RETURNER
12 | Emeka Egbuka | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
32 | TreVeyon Henderson | 5-11, 215 | Soph.
PUNT RETURNER
11 | Jaxon Smith-Njigba | 6-1, 200 | Jr.
13 | Cam Martinez | 5-10, 190 | Jr.
