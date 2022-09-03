Notre Dame football vs Ohio State: Live updates, scores and highlights

It's finally time.

After one of the most abrupt and bizarre and abrupt transformations in program history, Notre Dame football begins its new path under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman as the No. 5 Irish visit No. 2 Ohio State at the Horseshoe in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:44 p.m. EST on ABC.

A 17½-point favorite, it's reasonable, even responsible, to believe the Buckeyes will send Freeman to 0-2 to start his head coaching career at Notre Dame. He lost his first game at the helm, 37-35, to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, just weeks after ascending to the top spot after Brian Kelly bolted for the Bayou and LSU.

Now it's really Freeman's time under the Golden Dome. An Ohio native, an Ohio State alum, an All-American linebacker for the Buckeyes and now Irish fans' hope for a realistic shot in coming years at the program's first national championship since Tony Rice and Lou Holtz in 1988.

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of @MikeBerardino, @TomNoie, @JustinFrommer and @MichaelWanbaugh are at the game in Columbus and will have complete in-game and postgame coverage. In the meantime, you can follow along with all the in-game developments right here. Be sure to hit REFRESH for the latest updates.

FINAL: Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 21-10

Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams pushes Ohio State's lead – 4:51, Q4

Junior running back Miyan Williams gives the Ohio State Buckeyes an 11-point lead over the Irish. Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State makes a huge touchdown pass to give the Buckeyes the lead - 0:17, Q3

Ohio State grad student Xavier Johnson reels in a 24-yard pass from C.J. Stroud. Ohio state 14, Notre Dame 10

Slow start to the 2nd half for Notre Dame, Bo Bauer goes down

Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7

Notre Dame Fighting Irish leads Ohio State at the half – ND 10, Ohio State 7

Notre Dame takes the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime – 11:56, Q2

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime gives the Irish the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7

Insane 31-yard catch by Notre Dame's Kevin Bauman – 14:54, Q2

Notre Dame walk-on Matt Salerno with the 31-yard grab. Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 3

End of the first quarter: Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 3

Ohio State takes the lead with a 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud – 5:32, Q1

Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud finds sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to put the Buckeyes on the board. Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 3

Notre Dame gets on the board with a 33-yard field goal – 12:13, Q1

Fighting Irish freshman kicker Blake Grupe gets Notre Dame on the board. Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 0

Tyler Buchner connects with Lorenzo Styles for a huge gain - 14:45, Q1

Pregaming Notre Dame v. Ohio State football

Lebron James and Ezekiel Elliott arrives in Columbus

More views from Ohio Stadium

Jack Harlow at College GameDay:Who did Jack Harlow pick to win? Notre Dame or Ohio State football