How the points were scored: No. 2 Ohio State 21, No. 5 Notre Dame 10

Sept. 3, 2022

At Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Notre Dame 3 7 0 0 — 10 Ohio State 7 0 7 7 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 0

Score: Blake Grupe 33-yard field goal at 12:13

Drive: Five plays, 71 yards, 2:42 elapsed following the opening kickoff

Key plays: Tyler Buchner connected with Lorenzo Styles for a 54-yard reception on Notre Dame’s first play from scrimmage of the season. The Buckeyes’ defense added a personal foul on the play, moving the Irish to Ohio State’s 16-yard line. Notre Dame’s drive stalled after runs from Audric Estime (3), Logan Diggs (2) and Buchner (1).

► Ohio State 7, Notre Dame 3

Score: Emeka Egbuka 31-yard pass from C.J. Stroud at 5:32

Drive: Four plays, 54 yards, 1:34 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt

Key plays: Stroud targeted senior Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart three times on the drive. The first drew a pass interference call, setting the Buckeyes up at the Notre Dame 35-yard line. The second, was a dropped touchdown by Marvin Harrison Jr. The third, Egbuka’s touchdown, was the result a poor route in coverage by Hart.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, Ohio State 7

Score: Audric Estime 1-yard run at 11:56

Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 5:10 elapsed following an Ohio State punt

Key plays: The Irish converted two third downs. The first a third-and-2 from their own 35 that turned into a juggling, 31-yard catch by Matt Salerno to Ohio State’s 34. On the second, Buchner connected with tight end Michael Mayer on third-and-2 from OSU’s 4-yard line for 3 yards. Tight end Kevin Bauman added a 22-yard catch on the drive

THIRD QUARTER

► Ohio State 14, Notre Dame 10

Score: Xavier Johnson 24-yard pass from Stroud at 0:17

Drive: 10 plays, 70 yards, 4:43 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: Ohio State picked up the tempo with two big passes. Stroud connected with Egbuka for 16 yards on first down, then followed with an 11-yard pass to Harrison Jr. out of a no-huddle set. The Buckeyes hit four players for more than 10 yards, including Johnson's TD when he beat freshman cornerback Jayden Mickey over the middle.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Score: Miyan Williams 2-yard run at 4:51

Drive: 14 plays, 95 yards, 7:06 elapsed after a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame’s defense begins to wear down and Ohio State capitalizes. The Buckeyes record five plays of 10-plus yards, including back-to-back runs from Williams, —15 and 12 — to get down to the Irish 2-yard line. Williams recorded three first downs on the drive.

Officials

Referee Jeff Heaser; Umpire Jim Eckl, Linesman Arthur Hardin, Line Judge Jim Slayton; Back Judge Jacques Hooper; Field Judge Kip Johnson; Side Judge Jerry Hocker; Center Judge Charles Lamertina

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: 72 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 106,594 (Ohio Stadium capacity: 104,944)

