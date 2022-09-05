LIVE CHAT: Looking for answers after Notre Dame's loss at Ohio State? We can help

Mike Berardino
ND Insider
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after the catch as Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

SOUTH BEND — It's Marshall Week!

You know what that means. There's still plenty to rehash in the wake of Notre Dame's 21-10 loss at second-ranked (but vulnerable) Ohio State in the season opener.

What are Notre Dame's chances of winning the national championship now? When will Jarrett Patterson make it back to the starting offensive line? How much room for improvement does Tommy Rees' offense have?

And, perhaps most vitally for all you diehards: How does one subscribe to Peacock?

Tuesday's chat begins at 11 a.m. EST, but you can kindly leave your questions now in the box below. If you could include your name and hometown, that would be great as well.

JotCast | ND Football Marshall Week Chat | 9/6/2022