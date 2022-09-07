No. 9 Notre Dame football set for Marshall: Here's how to watch on TV, stream on Peacock

The No. 9-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will host its 2022 season home-opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Fighting Irish (0-1) were defeated by the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 21-10, in a tough season-opening loss on Saturday, Sept. 3. In contrast to Ohio State's 395 total yards, Notre Dame posted a modest 253 total yards on offense.

The Thundering Herd won its season-opener against Norfolk State 55-3 on Saturday, Sept. 5. Toledo's offense put up 612 total yards, with 380 yards coming from the rushing attack.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. Marshall

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.

TV/Live Stream: Peacock

Online Radio Stream:Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame games to stream live on Peacock in 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will stream seven home games on Peacock this season.

Notre Dame vs Marshall football betting odds

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 51.5 points.

