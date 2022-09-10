Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21: What do the numbers tell us? Team and individual statistics

South Bend Tribune

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Tyler Buchner 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 13; Audric Estime 10-33, long 15; Lorenzo Styles 1-22; Chris Tyree 3-17, long 7; Logan Diggs 7-7, long 4; Drew Pyne 3-7, long 13.

PASSING: Tyler Buchner 18 completions, 32 attempts, 201 yards, two interceptions, long 30; Drew Pyne 3-6, 20 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, long 11.

RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 8 catches, 103 yards, 1 touchdown, long 30; Lorenzo Styles 7-69, long 20; Kevin Bauman 2-22, long 18; Chris Tyree 2-14, long 9; Jayden Thomas 1-8; Braden Lenzy 1-5.

PUNTING: Jon Sot 4 punts, 169 yards, 42.3 average, long 61.

FIELD GOALS: None

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-32, Lorenzo Styles 1-27.

PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 1-15.

INTERCEPTIONS: None

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: Howard Cross III 11, DJ Brown 9, Jack Kiser 9, J.D. Bertrand 9, Brandon Joseph 8, Justin Ademilola 6, Isaiah Foskey 5, Marist Liufau 5, Tariq Bracy 4, Ramon Henderson 3, Rylie Mills 3, Cam Hart 2, Xavier Watts 2, Bo Bauer 2, Braden Lenzy 1, Houston Griffith 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Jaden Mickey 1, Nana Osafo-Mensah 1, Junior Tuihalamaka 1, Jayson Ademilola 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Howard Cross III .5, Jack Kiser 1.5, JD Bertrand 1, Justin Ademilola .5, Isaiah Foskey 1, TaRiq Bracy 1, Ramon Henderson .5, Rylie Mills 1.5, Cam Hart .5.

SACKS: Jack Kiser 1, Justin Ademilola .6, Ramon Henderson .5.

MARSHALL

RUSHING: Khalan Laborn 31 carries, 163 yards, 1 touchdown, long 42; Talik Keaton 1-30; Cam Fancher 3-12, long 7; Henry Colombi 7-9, long 11; Ethan Payne 5-7, long 5; Caleb McMillan 1-4; Jayden Harrison 1-(-4), TEAM 1-(-2).

PASSING: Henry Colombi 16 completions, 21 attempts, 145 yards, 1 touchdown, long 19.

RECEIVING: Jayden Harrison 3 catches, 38 yards, long 19; Corey Gammage 3-22, long 11; Caleb McMillan 2-24, long 18; Talik Keaton 2-22, long 16; Devin Miller 2-14, 1 touchdown, long 11; Charles Montgomery 2-13, long 14; Shadeed Ahmed 1-7; Khalan Laborn 1-5.

PUNTING: John McConnell 5 punts, 184 yards, 36.8 average, long 43.

FIELD GOALS: Rece Verhoff 2-2, long 21.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Talik Keaton 1-20.

PUNT RETURNS: Talik Keaton 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: Micah Abraham 1, Owen Porter 1, Steven Gilmore 1.

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: Andre Sam 10, Eli Neal 10, Abraham Beauplan 6, Charlie Gray 4, Jadarius Green-McKnight 4, Jace Bobo 4, Sam Burton 3, Micah Abraham 3, Koby Cumberlander 3, Isaiah Norman 2, E.J. Jackson 2, Kerion Martin 2, Owen Porter 2, Isaiah Gibson 2, Steven Gilmore 1, Charles Montgomery 1, Daniel Foster 1, Gabriel Grubbs 1, Anthony Watts 1, Emmanuel Balogun 1, Damion Barber Jr. 1, Jayshaun Coffman 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Andre Sam .5, Abraham Beauplan .5, Jace Bobo .5, Sam Burton 1, Micah Abraham .5,

SACKS: Jace Bobo .5, Sam Burton 1, Micah Abraham .5.

NOTRE DAME STARTING LINEUP

OFFENSE

QB Tyler Buchner, RB Audric Estime, TEs Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman, LT Joe Alt, LG Jarrett Patterson, C Zeke Correll, RG Josh Lugg and LG Blake Fisher , WR Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles

DEFENSE

DE, Rylie Mills, DT Jayson Ademilola, VYPER Isaiah Foskey, ROVER Jayson Ademilola, MLB JD Bertrand, CBs Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart, NICKEL TaRiq Bracy, WLB Marist Liufau and SAFTIES Brandon Joseph and DJ Brown

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Blake Grupe, KO Zac Yoakam, P Jon Sot, LS Michael Vinson

TEAM