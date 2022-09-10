Previewing No 8 Notre Dame football's home-opening, first ever battle vs. Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Setting the table for Saturday afternoon's first ever meeting between Notre Dame and Marshall in the 2022 Irish home opener. It's also Marcus Freeman's first game at Notre Dame Stadium as head coach of the Irish.
Marshall (1-0) vs. AP No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)
- When: Saturday at 2 :30 p.m.
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.
- TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame is favored by 20½ points
- Series: First meeting between the programs
Irish Items: Game 2 vs. Marshall
▶ Saturday marks the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Thundering Herd. Notre Dame is 19-6 vs. first-time visitors to South Bend since 1990, and has won five straight such matchups. The last first-time visitor to win at Notre Dame Stadium was No. 15 Georgia in 2017, 20-19.
▶ Notre Dame debuted four freshman in its 21-10 loss Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State — CB Jaden Mickey, CB Benjamin Morrison, LB Junior Tuihalamaka and K Zack Yoakam.
▶ Making his first career start at Ohio State, QB Tyler Buchner completed his first eight passes, but was 2 for 10 in the second half and didn’t have a completion in the fourth quarter. He finished the game 10 for 18 for 177 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
▶ Saturday marks the 94th home opener at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish hold a record of 75-15-2 in those games, winning the past 10. A win Saturday would set the program record for consecutive home-opener victories.
▶ Marshall opened its season at home in Huntington, W. Va. last week with a 55-3 win over FCS member Norfolk State. The Thundering Herd played six different quarterbacks in the contest while nine running backs carried the ball and 12 receivers caught passes.
▶ Starting Marshall QB Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech was 24 of 26 last week for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his Thundering Herd debut. His longest completion went for 20 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn each rushed for over 100 yards as the Herd amassed 612 total yards.
▶ Since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930, Irish head coaches are 12-3 in their home debuts. The only losses were Elmer Layden (1934 vs. Texas, 7-6), Lou Holtz (1986 vs. No. 3 Michigan, 24-23) and Charlie Weis (2005 vs. Michigan State, 44-41 2OT). First year head coach Marcus Freeman is 0-2 to start his career with losses to No. 9 Oklahoma State Jan. 1 in the Fiesta Bowl and to the Buckeyes last Saturday in Columbus.
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
OR 73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | So.
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
MARSHALL TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 | Henry Colombi | 6-3, 220 | Gr.
14 | Cam Fancher | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
8 | Khalan Laborn | 5-11, 212 | Gr.
28 | Ethan Payne | 6-1, 213 | Soph.
X WIDE RECEIVER
7 | Corey Gammage | 6-4, 220 | Sr.
9 | Bryan Robinson | 6-1, 202 | Jr.
Z WIDE RECEIVER
10 | Charles Montgomery | 5-11, 182 | Soph.
5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr.
OR 0 | Shadeed Ahmed | 6-0, 174 | Sr.
A WIDE RECEIVER
1 | Talik Keeton | 6-1, 191, Sr.
2 | Jayden Harrison | 5-11, 201, Jr.
TIGHT END
83 | Devin Miller | 6-3, 234 | Gr.
11 | Stacey Marshall Jr. | 6-5, 257 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
52 | Ethan Driskell | 6-9, 314 | Sr.
50 | Tyshawn Hurst | 6-4, 290 | Sr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Trent Soller | 6-2, 311 | Jr.
58 | Cedrice Pailant | 6-4, 325 | Gr.
CENTER
65 | Logan Osburn | 6-3, 300, Jr.
57 | Eric Meeks | 6-2, 276 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
68 | Dalton Tucker | 6-7, 325 | Sr.
77 | Tristen Bittner | 6-5, 320 | Jr.
RIGHT TACKLE
56 | Kendrick Sartor | 6-7, 316, Gr.
76 | Tariq Montgomery | 6-4, 295 | Fr.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
32 | Koby Cumberlander | 6-3, 235 | Gr.
0 | Sam Burton | 6-2, 247 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINE
19 | Anthony Watts | 6-4, 294 | Gr.
94 | Jayshawn Coffman | 6-5, 284 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE LINE
59 | Immanuel Bush | 6-1, 303 | Jr.
90 | Esaias Carpenter | 6-4, 293, Gr.
DEFENSIVE LINE
55 | Owen Porter | 6-3, 240, Sr.
2 | Elijah Alston | 6-3, 264 | Jr.
LINEBACKER
7 | Abraham Beauplan | 6-2, 235 | Gr.
9 | Jace Bobo | 6-1, 221 | Gr.
LINEBACKER
24 | Eli Neal | 6-2, 228 | Jr.
25 | J’Cryan Anderson | 6-2, 232 | Sr.
STUD LINEBACKER
1 | Charlie Gray | 6-3, 214 | Gr.
22 | Kerion Martin | 6-2, 211 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE BACK
3 | Steven Gilmore | 6-0, 170, Sr.
10 | Joshua Bowers | 6-0, 187 | Gr.
DEFENSIVE BACK
20 | Andre Sam | 6-1, 180 | Gr.
21 | EJ Jackson | 6-2, 187 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE BACK
8 | Isaiah Norman | 6-1, 205, Gr.
4 | J. Green-McKnight | 5-11, 201 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE BACK
6 | Micah Abraham | 6-2, 179 | Sr.
13 | Daytione Smith | 6-3, 184 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PUNTER
45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph.
46 | Asher King | 6-2, 206 | Sr.
PLACE KICKER
90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr.
98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph.
KICKOFFS
90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr.
98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph.
LONG SNAPPER
48 | Zach Appio | 5-11, 209 | Gr.
47 | Matthew Bosset | 6-2, 213 | Soph.
HOLDER
45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph.
PUNT RETURNER
1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr.
85 | Caleb Coombs | 5-11, 186 | Soph.
KICK RETURNER
1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr.
5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr.
2022 SCHEDULES
NOTRE DAME (0-1)
- Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10
- Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina, TBD (TBD)
- Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (Peacock streaming)
- Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse, TBD, (TBD)
- Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore), Noon (ABC/ESPN)
- Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEG, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal, TBD (TBD)
MARSHALL (1-0)
- Sept. 3 — vs. NORFOLK STATE — W, 55-3
- Sept. 10 — @ Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
- Sept. 17 — @ Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
- Sept. 24 — @ Troy, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 1 — vs. GARDNER-WEBB, TBD
- Oct. 12 — vs. LOUISIANA, 7:30 p.m.
- Oct. 22 — @ James Madison, TBD
- Oct. 29 — vs. COASTAL, TBD
- Nov. 5 — @ Old Dominion, TBD
- Nov. 12 — vs. APP STATE, TBD
- Nov. 19 — @ Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
- Nov. 26 — vs. GEORGIA STATE, TBD
