Previewing No 8 Notre Dame football's home-opening, first ever battle vs. Marshall

Michael Wanbaugh
South Bend Tribune
The sun sets over Notre Dame stadium before the Notre Dame-Southern California NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Setting the table for Saturday afternoon's first ever meeting between Notre Dame and Marshall in the 2022 Irish home opener. It's also Marcus Freeman's first game at Notre Dame Stadium as head coach of the Irish.

Marshall (1-0) vs. AP No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) 

  • When: Saturday at 2 :30 p.m. 
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind. 
  • TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) 
  • Line: Notre Dame is favored by 20½ points 
  • Series: First meeting between the programs 

Preview coverage

Tale of the Tape & predictions: Who has the edge when Marshall football visits Notre Dame?

Dec 18, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Corey Gammage (7) avoids the tackle of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns safety Ja'len Johnson (28) during the first half of the 2021 New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game: How No. 8 Notre Dame can win its home opener against Marshall

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) heads up field after a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Players to watch: Keep an eye on these four in Notre Dame home opener vs. Thundering Herd

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Irish Items: Game 2 vs. Marshall

▶ Saturday marks the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Thundering Herd. Notre Dame is 19-6 vs. first-time visitors to South Bend since 1990, and has won five straight such matchups. The last first-time visitor to win at Notre Dame Stadium was No. 15 Georgia in 2017, 20-19. 

▶ Notre Dame debuted four freshman in its 21-10 loss Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State — CB Jaden Mickey, CB Benjamin Morrison, LB Junior Tuihalamaka and K Zack Yoakam. 

▶ Making his first career start at Ohio State, QB Tyler Buchner completed his first eight passes, but was 2 for 10 in the second half and didn’t have a completion in the fourth quarter. He finished the game 10 for 18 for 177 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. 

▶ Saturday marks the 94th home opener at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish hold a record of 75-15-2 in those games, winning the past 10. A win Saturday would set the program record for consecutive home-opener victories. 

▶ Marshall opened its season at home in Huntington, W. Va. last week with a 55-3 win over FCS member Norfolk State. The Thundering Herd played six different quarterbacks in the contest while nine running backs carried the ball and 12 receivers caught passes. 

▶ Starting Marshall QB Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech was 24 of 26 last week for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his Thundering Herd debut. His longest completion went for 20 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn each rushed for over 100 yards as the Herd amassed 612 total yards. 

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Henry Colombi #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

▶ Since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930, Irish head coaches are 12-3 in their home debuts. The only losses were Elmer Layden (1934 vs. Texas, 7-6), Lou Holtz (1986 vs. No. 3 Michigan, 24-23) and Charlie Weis (2005 vs. Michigan State, 44-41 2OT). First year head coach Marcus Freeman is 0-2 to start his career with losses to No. 9 Oklahoma State Jan. 1 in the Fiesta Bowl and to the Buckeyes last Saturday in Columbus. 

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART 

OFFENSE 

WIDE RECEIVER 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph. 

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.  

LEFT TACKLE 

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph. 

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr. 

OR 73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph. 

CENTER 

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.  

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr. 

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.  

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr. 

TIGHT END 

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr. 

84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr. 

WIDE RECEIVER 

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr. 

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr. 

QUARTERBACK 

12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | So. 

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr. 

RUNNING BACK 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr. 

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph. 

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph. 

DEFENSE 

VYPER DEFENSIVE END 

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr. 

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr. 

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr. 

54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE TACKLE 

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr. 

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE END 

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr. 

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr. 

WILL LINEBACKER 

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr. 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr. 

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph. 

MIKE LINEBACKER 

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr. 

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr. 

ROVER 

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.  

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr. 

CORNERBACK 

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr. 

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr. 

SAFETY 

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr. 

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr. 

SAFETY 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr. 

CORNERBACK 

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr. 

OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr. 

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

KICKOFFS 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PLACEKICKER  

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr. 

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr. 

PUNTER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

LONG SNAPPER 

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr. 

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr. 

HOLDER 

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr. 

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr. 

PUNT RETURNS 

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr. 

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 

KICKOFF RETURNS 

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph. 

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

MARSHALL TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART 

OFFENSE 

QUARTERBACK 

3 | Henry Colombi | 6-3, 220 | Gr. 

14 | Cam Fancher | 6-1, 195 | Soph. 

RUNNING BACK 

8 | Khalan Laborn | 5-11, 212 | Gr. 

28 | Ethan Payne | 6-1, 213 | Soph. 

X WIDE RECEIVER 

7 | Corey Gammage | 6-4, 220 | Sr. 

9 | Bryan Robinson | 6-1, 202 | Jr. 

Z WIDE RECEIVER 

10 | Charles Montgomery | 5-11, 182 | Soph. 

5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr. 

OR 0 | Shadeed Ahmed | 6-0, 174 | Sr.  

A WIDE RECEIVER 

1 | Talik Keeton | 6-1, 191, Sr. 

2 | Jayden Harrison | 5-11, 201, Jr. 

TIGHT END 

83 | Devin Miller | 6-3, 234 | Gr. 

11 | Stacey Marshall Jr. | 6-5, 257 | Gr. 

LEFT TACKLE 

52 | Ethan Driskell | 6-9, 314 | Sr. 

50 | Tyshawn Hurst | 6-4, 290 | Sr. 

LEFT GUARD 

55 | Trent Soller | 6-2, 311 | Jr. 

58 | Cedrice Pailant | 6-4, 325 | Gr. 

CENTER 

65 | Logan Osburn | 6-3, 300, Jr. 

57 | Eric Meeks | 6-2, 276 | Soph. 

RIGHT GUARD 

68 | Dalton Tucker | 6-7, 325 | Sr. 

77 | Tristen Bittner | 6-5, 320 | Jr. 

RIGHT TACKLE 

56 | Kendrick Sartor | 6-7, 316, Gr. 

76 | Tariq Montgomery | 6-4, 295 | Fr. 

DEFENSE 

DEFENSIVE LINE 

32 | Koby Cumberlander | 6-3, 235 | Gr. 

0 | Sam Burton | 6-2, 247 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE LINE 

19 | Anthony Watts | 6-4, 294 | Gr. 

94 | Jayshawn Coffman | 6-5, 284 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE LINE 

59 | Immanuel Bush | 6-1, 303 | Jr. 

90 | Esaias Carpenter | 6-4, 293, Gr. 

DEFENSIVE LINE 

55 | Owen Porter | 6-3, 240, Sr. 

2 | Elijah Alston | 6-3, 264 | Jr. 

LINEBACKER 

7 | Abraham Beauplan | 6-2, 235 | Gr. 

9 | Jace Bobo | 6-1, 221 | Gr. 

LINEBACKER 

24 | Eli Neal | 6-2, 228 | Jr. 

25 | J’Cryan Anderson | 6-2, 232 | Sr. 

STUD LINEBACKER 

1 | Charlie Gray | 6-3, 214 | Gr. 

22 | Kerion Martin | 6-2, 211 | Jr. 

DEFENSIVE BACK 

3 | Steven Gilmore | 6-0, 170, Sr. 

10 | Joshua Bowers | 6-0, 187 | Gr. 

DEFENSIVE BACK 

20 | Andre Sam | 6-1, 180 | Gr. 

21 | EJ Jackson | 6-2, 187 | Sr. 

DEFENSIVE BACK 

8 | Isaiah Norman | 6-1, 205, Gr.  

4 | J. Green-McKnight | 5-11, 201 | Soph. 

DEFENSIVE BACK 

6 | Micah Abraham | 6-2, 179 | Sr. 

13 | Daytione Smith | 6-3, 184 | Jr. 

SPECIAL TEAMS 

PUNTER 

45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph. 

46 | Asher King | 6-2, 206 | Sr. 

PLACE KICKER 

90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr. 

98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph. 

KICKOFFS 

90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr. 

98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph. 

LONG SNAPPER 

48 | Zach Appio | 5-11, 209 | Gr. 

47 | Matthew Bosset | 6-2, 213 | Soph. 

HOLDER 

45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph. 

PUNT RETURNER 

1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr. 

85 | Caleb Coombs | 5-11, 186 | Soph. 

KICK RETURNER 

1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr. 

5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr. 

2022 SCHEDULES 

NOTRE DAME (0-1) 

  • Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10 
  • Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina, TBD (TBD) 
  • Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD, 7:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (Peacock streaming) 
  • Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse, TBD, (TBD) 
  • Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON, 7:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore), Noon (ABC/ESPN) 
  • Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEG, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal, TBD (TBD) 

MARSHALL (1-0) 

  • Sept. 3 — vs. NORFOLK STATE — W, 55-3 
  • Sept. 10 — @ Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. (NBC) 
  • Sept. 17 — @ Bowling Green, 5 p.m. 
  • Sept. 24 — @ Troy, 7 p.m. 
  • Oct. 1 — vs. GARDNER-WEBB, TBD 
  • Oct. 12 — vs. LOUISIANA, 7:30 p.m. 
  • Oct. 22 — @ James Madison, TBD 
  • Oct. 29 — vs. COASTAL, TBD 
  • Nov. 5 — @ Old Dominion, TBD 
  • Nov. 12 — vs. APP STATE, TBD 
  • Nov. 19 — @ Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. 
  • Nov. 26 — vs. GEORGIA STATE, TBD 

