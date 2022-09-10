Previewing No 8 Notre Dame football's home-opening, first ever battle vs. Marshall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Setting the table for Saturday afternoon's first ever meeting between Notre Dame and Marshall in the 2022 Irish home opener. It's also Marcus Freeman's first game at Notre Dame Stadium as head coach of the Irish.

Marshall (1-0) vs. AP No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1)

When: Saturday at 2 :30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 :30 p.m. Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind. TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame is favored by 20½ points

Notre Dame is favored by 20½ points Series: First meeting between the programs

Preview coverage

Irish Items: Game 2 vs. Marshall

▶ Saturday marks the first ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and Thundering Herd. Notre Dame is 19-6 vs. first-time visitors to South Bend since 1990, and has won five straight such matchups. The last first-time visitor to win at Notre Dame Stadium was No. 15 Georgia in 2017, 20-19.

▶ Notre Dame debuted four freshman in its 21-10 loss Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State — CB Jaden Mickey, CB Benjamin Morrison, LB Junior Tuihalamaka and K Zack Yoakam.

▶ Making his first career start at Ohio State, QB Tyler Buchner completed his first eight passes, but was 2 for 10 in the second half and didn’t have a completion in the fourth quarter. He finished the game 10 for 18 for 177 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

▶ Saturday marks the 94th home opener at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish hold a record of 75-15-2 in those games, winning the past 10. A win Saturday would set the program record for consecutive home-opener victories.

▶ Marshall opened its season at home in Huntington, W. Va. last week with a 55-3 win over FCS member Norfolk State. The Thundering Herd played six different quarterbacks in the contest while nine running backs carried the ball and 12 receivers caught passes.

▶ Starting Marshall QB Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech was 24 of 26 last week for 205 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his Thundering Herd debut. His longest completion went for 20 yards. Running backs Ethan Payne and Khalan Laborn each rushed for over 100 yards as the Herd amassed 612 total yards.

▶ Since Notre Dame Stadium opened in 1930, Irish head coaches are 12-3 in their home debuts. The only losses were Elmer Layden (1934 vs. Texas, 7-6), Lou Holtz (1986 vs. No. 3 Michigan, 24-23) and Charlie Weis (2005 vs. Michigan State, 44-41 2OT). First year head coach Marcus Freeman is 0-2 to start his career with losses to No. 9 Oklahoma State Jan. 1 in the Fiesta Bowl and to the Buckeyes last Saturday in Columbus.

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

OR 73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

12 | Tyler Buchner | 6-1, 215 | So.

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

MARSHALL TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

3 | Henry Colombi | 6-3, 220 | Gr.

14 | Cam Fancher | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

RUNNING BACK

8 | Khalan Laborn | 5-11, 212 | Gr.

28 | Ethan Payne | 6-1, 213 | Soph.

X WIDE RECEIVER

7 | Corey Gammage | 6-4, 220 | Sr.

9 | Bryan Robinson | 6-1, 202 | Jr.

Z WIDE RECEIVER

10 | Charles Montgomery | 5-11, 182 | Soph.

5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr.

OR 0 | Shadeed Ahmed | 6-0, 174 | Sr.

A WIDE RECEIVER

1 | Talik Keeton | 6-1, 191, Sr.

2 | Jayden Harrison | 5-11, 201, Jr.

TIGHT END

83 | Devin Miller | 6-3, 234 | Gr.

11 | Stacey Marshall Jr. | 6-5, 257 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

52 | Ethan Driskell | 6-9, 314 | Sr.

50 | Tyshawn Hurst | 6-4, 290 | Sr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Trent Soller | 6-2, 311 | Jr.

58 | Cedrice Pailant | 6-4, 325 | Gr.

CENTER

65 | Logan Osburn | 6-3, 300, Jr.

57 | Eric Meeks | 6-2, 276 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

68 | Dalton Tucker | 6-7, 325 | Sr.

77 | Tristen Bittner | 6-5, 320 | Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

56 | Kendrick Sartor | 6-7, 316, Gr.

76 | Tariq Montgomery | 6-4, 295 | Fr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

32 | Koby Cumberlander | 6-3, 235 | Gr.

0 | Sam Burton | 6-2, 247 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE LINE

19 | Anthony Watts | 6-4, 294 | Gr.

94 | Jayshawn Coffman | 6-5, 284 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE LINE

59 | Immanuel Bush | 6-1, 303 | Jr.

90 | Esaias Carpenter | 6-4, 293, Gr.

DEFENSIVE LINE

55 | Owen Porter | 6-3, 240, Sr.

2 | Elijah Alston | 6-3, 264 | Jr.

LINEBACKER

7 | Abraham Beauplan | 6-2, 235 | Gr.

9 | Jace Bobo | 6-1, 221 | Gr.

LINEBACKER

24 | Eli Neal | 6-2, 228 | Jr.

25 | J’Cryan Anderson | 6-2, 232 | Sr.

STUD LINEBACKER

1 | Charlie Gray | 6-3, 214 | Gr.

22 | Kerion Martin | 6-2, 211 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE BACK

3 | Steven Gilmore | 6-0, 170, Sr.

10 | Joshua Bowers | 6-0, 187 | Gr.

DEFENSIVE BACK

20 | Andre Sam | 6-1, 180 | Gr.

21 | EJ Jackson | 6-2, 187 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE BACK

8 | Isaiah Norman | 6-1, 205, Gr.

4 | J. Green-McKnight | 5-11, 201 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE BACK

6 | Micah Abraham | 6-2, 179 | Sr.

13 | Daytione Smith | 6-3, 184 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PUNTER

45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph.

46 | Asher King | 6-2, 206 | Sr.

PLACE KICKER

90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr.

98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph.

KICKOFFS

90 | Rece Verhoff | 5-9, 180 | Fr.

98 | Sean Meisler | 5-9, 156 | Soph.

LONG SNAPPER

48 | Zach Appio | 5-11, 209 | Gr.

47 | Matthew Bosset | 6-2, 213 | Soph.

HOLDER

45 | John McConnell | 6-3, 188 | Soph.

PUNT RETURNER

1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr.

85 | Caleb Coombs | 5-11, 186 | Soph.

KICK RETURNER

1 | Talik Keaton | 6-1, 191 | Sr.

5 | Caleb McMillian | 6-3, 201 | Sr.

2022 SCHEDULES

NOTRE DAME (0-1)

Sept. 3 — @ Ohio State — L, 21-10

Sept. 10 — vs. MARSHALL, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17 — vs. CALIFORNIA, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 24 — @ North Carolina, TBD (TBD)

Oct. 8 — Shamrock Series vs. BYU @ Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 15 — vs. STANFORD, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 22 — vs. UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (Peacock streaming)

Oct. 29 — @ Syracuse, TBD, (TBD)

Nov. 5 — vs. CLEMSON, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 12 — @ Navy (Baltimore), Noon (ABC/ESPN)

Nov. 19 — vs. BOSTON COLLEG, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 26 — @ Southern Cal, TBD (TBD)

MARSHALL (1-0)

Sept. 3 — vs. NORFOLK STATE — W, 55-3

Sept. 10 — @ Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 17 — @ Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 — @ Troy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — vs. GARDNER-WEBB, TBD

Oct. 12 — vs. LOUISIANA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 — @ James Madison, TBD

Oct. 29 — vs. COASTAL, TBD

Nov. 5 — @ Old Dominion, TBD

Nov. 12 — vs. APP STATE, TBD

Nov. 19 — @ Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Nov. 26 — vs. GEORGIA STATE, TBD

Follow the game live

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of @MikeBerardino, @TomNoie, and @JustinFrommer and @MichaelWanbaugh will have complete in-game and postgame coverage Saturday from .