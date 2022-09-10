How the points were scored: Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

Sept. 10, 2022

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Marshall 0 9 3 14 — 26 Notre Dame 0 7 0 14 — 21

SECOND QUARTER

► Marshall 6, Notre Dame 0

Score: Khalan Laborn 4-yard run at 14:18 (kick failed)

Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 3:56 elapsed following Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: Marshall thought it had scored a touchdown when Notre Dame’s Jayden Mickey was beaten on a long pass. However, an illegal motion penalty negated it and pushed the Herd back to first-and-15. It didn’t matter because on the next play, Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi connected with Jayden Harrison for a 19-yard pass when Irish cornerback Ben Morrison missed a tackle and Marshall was back on track in the Red Zone.

► Notre Dame 7, Marshall 6

Score: Tyler Buchner 1 run at 3:00 ( Blake Grupe kick) at 3:00

Drive: Five plays, 56 yards, 2:03 elapsed following a Marshall punt

Keys to the drive: After hitting TE Michael Mayer for 18 yards, Buchner went back to his tight end in the flat on the next play. Mayer appeared to be wrapped up for a short gain but broke free, reaching the 1-yard line for a 12-yard completion, leading to Buchner's touchdown run on the next play. Buchner’s score helped the Irish avoid their first first-half shutout since last season’s loss to Cincinnati.

► Marshall 9, Notre Dame 7

Score: Rece Verhoff 21-yard field goal at 0:15

Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 2:40 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: With three minutes to work with, Marshall got some help when Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey was flagged for a personal foul on the second play of the drive, moving the Herd up to its own 46-yard line. Marshall recorded five first downs and three plays of 10-plus yards.

THIRD QUARTER

► Marshall 12, Notre Dame 7

Score: Verhoff 20-yard field goal at 4:10

Drive: Nine plays, 46 yards, 4:10 elapsed following Notre Dame turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: On 2nd-and-14 from its own 47, Marshall lined up for a wide receiver pass. Notre Dame’s defense covered the play well until Talik Keaton took off with the ball for a 30-yard gain to the Irish 23. The Herd got to the Notre Dame 11 before settling for the field goal.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 15, Marshall 12

Score: Buchner 1 run at 14:57 (2-pt conversion run Buchner)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 3:57 elapsed following Marshall kickoff

Keys to the drive: On third-down stop, Marshall's Jadarius Green-McKnight was flagged for a pass interference while defending TE Michael Mayer, moving the Irish up to their own 36 with a first down. Buchner hit Mayer on the sideline for 30 yards to Marshall’s 34.

► Marshall 19, Notre Dame 15

Score: Devin Miller 3-yard pass from Henry Colombi at 5:16 (Verhoff kick good)

Drive: 11 plays, 94 yards, 5:16 elapsed following Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: After driving to midfield, RB Khalan Laborn busts a 42-yard run, setting the Herd up at the Irish 6. Jordan Botelho had a chance to bring Laborn down near the line scrimmage, but couldn’t finish and Laborn avoided a slew of Notre Dame defenders as he sprinted down the field.

► Marshall 26, Notre Dame 15

Score: Steven Gilmore 37-yard interception off Buchner at 4:35 (Verhoff kick good)

Keys to the drive: Buchner looked in the flat with a telegraphed pass that Gilmore was able to jump, wrestling the ball away from Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas and sprinting down the sideline to start some Notre Dame fans toward the exits.

Officials

Referee Timothy Hedgepeth, Umpire Tom Laverty, Linesman John Hoffman, Line Judge Deon Lawrence, Back Judge Barry Hendon, Field Judge Conor Clougherty, Side Judge Richard Willbon, Center Judge Larry Hayes

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Sunny and 84, SW wind 9 mph.

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)

► Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Score: Mayer 5-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 0:14 (2-pt conversion failed)

Drive: Seven plays, 32 yards, 1:42 elapsed following blocked Marshall punt

Keys to the drive: Pyne, in relief of Buchner, connected with Lorenzo Styles on third-and-3 for 11 yards to get into the red zone. Pyne threw his first touchdown of the season to Mayer who muscled his way into the endzone.