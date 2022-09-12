Live Chat: Much to unpack after Notre Dame's loss to Marshall. Ask us your questions now

Mike Berardino
ND Insider
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman sings the alma mater with players after the Notre Dame vs. Marshall NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — It's been nearly five full calendar years since Notre Dame last fell out of the national rankings. It's been 11 years since any Irish team opened the season with two straight losses.

So, yes, there should be plenty to chat about when we reconvene on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Until then, feel free to get the jump on your fellow fans and leave your question in the box below.

Kindly include your name and hometown along with your always-insightful questions.

JotCast | ND Football Cal Week Chat | 9/13/2022