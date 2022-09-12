Live Chat: Much to unpack after Notre Dame's loss to Marshall. Ask us your questions now

SOUTH BEND — It's been nearly five full calendar years since Notre Dame last fell out of the national rankings. It's been 11 years since any Irish team opened the season with two straight losses.

So, yes, there should be plenty to chat about when we reconvene on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Until then, feel free to get the jump on your fellow fans and leave your question in the box below.

Kindly include your name and hometown along with your always-insightful questions.

JotCast | ND Football Cal Week Chat | 9/13/2022