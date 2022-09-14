How to watch Notre Dame football vs. California: Where to stream live and betting odds

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will be back at Notre Dame Stadium to face the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Some say Notre Dame is having a rough start to the 2022 college football season. Others say that the team is still adjusting to Marcus Freeman's leadership. Will his third game as head coach be the one that turns the Fighting Irish's 2022 season outlook around?

The Fighting Irish (0-2) were defeated by underdog Marshall, 26-21, in a tough home-opening loss on Saturday, Sept. 10. Notre Dame will look to turn things around after throwing three interceptions and giving up 364 total yards in its last outing.

The Golden Bears (2-0) won its home-opener against UNLV, 20-14, on Saturday, Sept. 10. CAL's offense posted 370 total yards, with 278 yards coming from the ground attack.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs. California

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 17.

TV/Live Stream: NBC & Peacock

Online Radio Stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame quarterback in question:What are Notre Dame's options at QB with Tyler Buchner out for the season?

Notre Dame games to stream live on Peacock in 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will stream seven home games on Peacock this season.

Notre Dame vs CAL football betting odds

The Fighting Irish are a 10.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 41 points.

Irish fans, remember to wear green!

