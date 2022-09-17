How the points were scored: Notre Dame 24, California 17

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

California 0 10 7 0 — 17 Notre Dame 0 7 7 10 — 24

SECOND QUARTER

► Cal 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: J.Michael Sturdivant 18-yard pass from Jack Plummer at 14:27 (Dario Longhetto kick)

Drive: Four plays, 33 yards, 0:26 following Notre Dame fumble

Keys to the drive: Plummer connected with Sturdivent for a 15-yards on the play before Cal’s touchdown, converting a third-and-10 from the Notre Dame 33 when Sturdivent dove to the turf to move the chains.

► Notre Dame 7, Cal 7

Score: Chris Tyree 21-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 8:54 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 5:28 following Cal kickoff

Keys to the drive: It appeared the Golden Bears were off of the field when Grupe missed a 45-yard field goal wide left. Cal's Kyle Smith, was called for offsides, resulting in an automatic Notre Dame first down. Two plays later, Pyne connected with Tyree.

► Cal 10, Notre Dame 7

Score: Longhetto 24-yard field goal at 4:11

Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 4:43 following Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: On third-and-12 from Cal’s 36, Plummer scrambled for 21 yards. Two plays later, Plummer connected with wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter, who beat ND cornerback Ben Morrison for a 33-yard completion to Notre Dame’s 8.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, Cal 10

Score: Audric Estime 1-yard run at 9:14 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 60 yards, 4:00 following California punt

Keys to the drive: Another California penalty bailed out Notre Dame. This time it was linebacker Blake Antzoulatos called for roughing the passer (and targeting) on Pyne when the Notre Dame quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third-and-4 from the Golden Bears’ 28, resulting in an automatic first down. Four plays later Estime gave the Irish their first lead.

► Cal 17, Notre Dame 14

Score: Plummer 1-yard run at 4:48 (Longhetto kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 following Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: One play after Isaiah Foskey went down with an injury, California went right at his replacement, Justin Ademilola, and gained 24 yards on a run by DeCarlos Brooks, to the Irish 36. Four plays later, Plummer found the end zone on a QB sneak.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 17, Cal 17

Score: Grupe 47-yard field goal at 14:48

Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 5:00 following California kickoff

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame moved into Cal territory when Pyne found Lorenzo Styles for a 19-yard catch-and-run to the Golden Bears’ 45.

► Notre Dame 24, Cal 17

Score: Michael Mayer 6-yard pass from Pyne at 9:16 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 66 yards, 3:46 following California punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame finally got an explosive play when Pyne found Estime out of the backfield for 36 yards to the California 6. Pyne's TD connection with Mayer was only the All-American tight ends fifth target of the game.

Officials

Referee Mike Roche, Umpire Troy Riley, Linesman Matthrew Fitzgerald, Line Judge Hugh Campbell, Back Judge Robert Luklan, Field Judge Jake Dishaw, Side Judge George Liotus and Center Judge Anthony Calabrese.

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Sunny, 83-degrees at 2:39 p.m. Wind out of the southwest at 12 mph.

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)