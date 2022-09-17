California vs. Notre Dame: What do the numbers tell us? Team and individual statistics

South Bend Tribune

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Audric Estime 18 carries, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, long 14; Chris Tyree 16-64, long 10; Drew Pyne 6-7, long 13.

PASSING: Drew Pyne 17 completions, 23 attempts, 150 yards, 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, long 36

RECEIVING: Chris Tyree 5 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown, long 21; Audric Estime 3-43, long 36; Lorenzo Styles 3-29, long 19; Braden Lenzy 3-20, long 8; Michael Mayer 2-10, 1 TD, long 6; Matt Salerno 1-4.

PUNTING: Jon Sot 7 punts, 319 yards, 45.6 avg., long 57.

FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1 of 1, made 47.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 2-34, long 18.

PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 4-22, long 10.

INTERCEPTIONS: None.

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, Howard Cross III 7, JD Bertrand 5, Jacob Lacey 5, Isaiah Foskey 4, Ramon Henderson 4, Justin Ademilola 4, Cam Hart 3, Jayson Ademilola 3, Brandon Joseph 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Houston Griffith 2, Clarence Lewis 2, Marist Liufau 2, Jack Kiser 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Jaden Mickey 1, Xavier Watts 1, Bo Bauer 1, Chris Smith 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DJ Brown .5, JD Bertrand .5, Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 2, Justin Admilola 1.5, Jayson Ademilola 1, Marist Liugau .5.

SACKS: Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 1.5, Justin Ademilola 1.5, Jayson Ademiloa 1.

CAL

RUSHING: DeCarlos Brooks 5 carries, 43 yards, long 24; Jack Plummer 12-34, 1 touchdown, long 24; Jaydn Ott 13-33, long 13. J. Michael Sturdivant 1-2.

PASSING: Jack Plummer 16 completions, 37 attempts, 184 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 44.

RECEIVING: Jeremiah Hunter 5 catches, 66 yards, long 33; J. Michael Sturdivant 4-61, 1 touchdown, long 18; Mavin Anderson 4-38, long 16; Jaydn Ott 2-11, long 8; Jermaine Terry II 1-8.

PUNTING: Jamieson Sheahan 6 punts, 297 yards, 49.5 avg., long 54.

FIELD GOALS: Dario Longhetto 1-2, missed 45, made 34.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Mavin Anderson 1-23..

PUNT RETURNS: Jeremiah Hunter 2-28, long 17.

INTERCEPTIONS: None.

FUMBLE RETURNS: None.

TACKLES: Jackson Sirmon 15, Oladejo Oluwafemi 12, Ricky Correia 6, Daniel Scott 5, Myles Jerningan 5, Craig Woodson 4, Lu-Magia Hearns III 4, Collin Gamble 4, Ethan Saunders 4, Jaedon Roberts 3, Akili Calhoun 3, Nate Burrell 3, Hunter Barth 3, Isaiah Young 2, Xavier Carlton 2, Blake Antzoulatos 2, J. Michael Sturdivant 1, Miles Williams 1, Monroe Young 1, Henry Ikahihifo 1, Jeremiah Earby 1, Evan McLurkin 1, Nate Rutchena 1, Slater Zellers 1, Darius Long 1, Braxten Croteau 1, Ryan Puskas 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jackson Sirmon 2, Myles Jerningan .5, Lu-Magia Hearns III .5, Hunter Barth .5, Isaiah Young .5.

SACKS: Jackson Sirmon 1.5, Hunter Barth .5.

What others are reading:Former Notre Dame great Tim Grunhard on Marcus Freeman: 'He's going to have to adjust'

Quick hits:Notre Dame pulls it together in time to give Marcus Freeman his first win

ND STARTING LINEUP

Offense

QB - Drew Pyne

RB - Chris Tyree

TE - Michael Mayer

WR - Jayden Thomas

WR - Lorenzo Styles

WR - Braden Lenzy

LT - Joe Alt

LG - Jarrett Patterson

C - Zeke Correll

RG - Josh Lugg

RT - Blake Fisher

Defense

CB - Cam Hart

S - Brandon Joseph

S - DJ Brown

DT - Jayson Ademilola

CB - Ben Morrison

VYPER - Isaiah Foskey

DE - Rylie Mills

DT - Howard Cross III

LB - JD Bertrand

LB - Marist Liufau

CB - TaRiq Bracy

Special Teams

K - Blake Grupe

P - Jon Sot

LS - Michael Vinson

KO - Zac Yoakam