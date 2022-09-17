California vs. Notre Dame: What do the numbers tell us? Team and individual statistics
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 18 carries, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, long 14; Chris Tyree 16-64, long 10; Drew Pyne 6-7, long 13.
PASSING: Drew Pyne 17 completions, 23 attempts, 150 yards, 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, long 36
RECEIVING: Chris Tyree 5 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown, long 21; Audric Estime 3-43, long 36; Lorenzo Styles 3-29, long 19; Braden Lenzy 3-20, long 8; Michael Mayer 2-10, 1 TD, long 6; Matt Salerno 1-4.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 7 punts, 319 yards, 45.6 avg., long 57.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1 of 1, made 47.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 2-34, long 18.
PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 4-22, long 10.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, Howard Cross III 7, JD Bertrand 5, Jacob Lacey 5, Isaiah Foskey 4, Ramon Henderson 4, Justin Ademilola 4, Cam Hart 3, Jayson Ademilola 3, Brandon Joseph 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Houston Griffith 2, Clarence Lewis 2, Marist Liufau 2, Jack Kiser 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Jaden Mickey 1, Xavier Watts 1, Bo Bauer 1, Chris Smith 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: DJ Brown .5, JD Bertrand .5, Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 2, Justin Admilola 1.5, Jayson Ademilola 1, Marist Liugau .5.
SACKS: Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 1.5, Justin Ademilola 1.5, Jayson Ademiloa 1.
CAL
RUSHING: DeCarlos Brooks 5 carries, 43 yards, long 24; Jack Plummer 12-34, 1 touchdown, long 24; Jaydn Ott 13-33, long 13. J. Michael Sturdivant 1-2.
PASSING: Jack Plummer 16 completions, 37 attempts, 184 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 44.
RECEIVING: Jeremiah Hunter 5 catches, 66 yards, long 33; J. Michael Sturdivant 4-61, 1 touchdown, long 18; Mavin Anderson 4-38, long 16; Jaydn Ott 2-11, long 8; Jermaine Terry II 1-8.
PUNTING: Jamieson Sheahan 6 punts, 297 yards, 49.5 avg., long 54.
FIELD GOALS: Dario Longhetto 1-2, missed 45, made 34.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Mavin Anderson 1-23..
PUNT RETURNS: Jeremiah Hunter 2-28, long 17.
INTERCEPTIONS: None.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Jackson Sirmon 15, Oladejo Oluwafemi 12, Ricky Correia 6, Daniel Scott 5, Myles Jerningan 5, Craig Woodson 4, Lu-Magia Hearns III 4, Collin Gamble 4, Ethan Saunders 4, Jaedon Roberts 3, Akili Calhoun 3, Nate Burrell 3, Hunter Barth 3, Isaiah Young 2, Xavier Carlton 2, Blake Antzoulatos 2, J. Michael Sturdivant 1, Miles Williams 1, Monroe Young 1, Henry Ikahihifo 1, Jeremiah Earby 1, Evan McLurkin 1, Nate Rutchena 1, Slater Zellers 1, Darius Long 1, Braxten Croteau 1, Ryan Puskas 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jackson Sirmon 2, Myles Jerningan .5, Lu-Magia Hearns III .5, Hunter Barth .5, Isaiah Young .5.
SACKS: Jackson Sirmon 1.5, Hunter Barth .5.
ND STARTING LINEUP
Offense
QB - Drew Pyne
RB - Chris Tyree
TE - Michael Mayer
WR - Jayden Thomas
WR - Lorenzo Styles
WR - Braden Lenzy
LT - Joe Alt
LG - Jarrett Patterson
C - Zeke Correll
RG - Josh Lugg
RT - Blake Fisher
Defense
CB - Cam Hart
S - Brandon Joseph
S - DJ Brown
DT - Jayson Ademilola
CB - Ben Morrison
VYPER - Isaiah Foskey
DE - Rylie Mills
DT - Howard Cross III
LB - JD Bertrand
LB - Marist Liufau
CB - TaRiq Bracy
Special Teams
K - Blake Grupe
P - Jon Sot
LS - Michael Vinson
KO - Zac Yoakam
|STATISTIC
|Cal
|ND
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|17
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|RUSHING YRDGE
|112
|147
|Yards gained
|165
|162
|Yards lost
|165
|162
|Attempts
|31
|41
|Average per rush
|3.6
|3.6
|PASSING YRDGE
|184
|150
|Comp.-att.-int
|16-37-0
|17-23-0
|Avg per catch
|11.5
|8.8
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|296
|297
|Total plays
|68
|64
|Avg. per play
|4,4
|4.6
|RETURN YRDGE
|41
|56
|Int. returns
|0
|0
|Kickoff returns
|1-23
|2-34
|Punt returns
|2-18
|4-22
|FUMBLES-LOST
|0-0
|1-1
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|6-59
|8-66
|PUNTS-YRDS
|6-297
|7-319
|Avg. per punt
|49.5
|45.6
|TIME OF POSS
|26:58
|33:02
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|4-15
|3-12
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-3
|0-0
|SACKS-YDS
|2-10
|6-47