California vs. Notre Dame: What do the numbers tell us? Team and individual statistics

South Bend Tribune

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS 

NOTRE DAME 

RUSHING: Audric Estime 18 carries, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, long 14; Chris Tyree 16-64, long 10; Drew Pyne 6-7, long 13. 

PASSING: Drew Pyne 17 completions, 23 attempts, 150 yards, 0 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, long 36 

RECEIVING: Chris Tyree 5 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown, long 21; Audric Estime 3-43, long 36; Lorenzo Styles 3-29, long 19; Braden Lenzy 3-20, long 8; Michael Mayer 2-10, 1 TD, long 6; Matt Salerno 1-4. 

PUNTING: Jon Sot 7 punts, 319 yards, 45.6 avg., long 57. 

FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1 of 1, made 47. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 2-34, long 18. 

PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 4-22, long 10. 

INTERCEPTIONS: None. 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None. 

TACKLES: DJ Brown 7, Howard Cross III 7, JD Bertrand 5, Jacob Lacey 5, Isaiah Foskey 4, Ramon Henderson 4, Justin Ademilola 4, Cam Hart 3, Jayson Ademilola 3, Brandon Joseph 3, Benjamin Morrison 3, Houston Griffith 2, Clarence Lewis 2, Marist Liufau 2, Jack Kiser 2, TaRiq Bracy 2, Jaden Mickey 1, Xavier Watts 1, Bo Bauer 1, Chris Smith 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: DJ Brown .5, JD Bertrand .5, Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 2, Justin Admilola 1.5, Jayson Ademilola 1, Marist Liugau .5. 

SACKS: Jacob Lacey 2, Isaiah Foskey 1.5, Justin Ademilola 1.5, Jayson Ademiloa 1. 

CAL 

RUSHING: DeCarlos Brooks 5 carries, 43 yards, long 24; Jack Plummer 12-34, 1 touchdown, long 24; Jaydn Ott 13-33, long 13. J. Michael Sturdivant 1-2. 

PASSING: Jack Plummer 16 completions, 37 attempts, 184 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, long 44. 

RECEIVING: Jeremiah Hunter 5 catches, 66 yards, long 33; J. Michael Sturdivant 4-61, 1 touchdown, long 18; Mavin Anderson 4-38, long 16; Jaydn Ott 2-11, long 8; Jermaine Terry II 1-8. 

PUNTING: Jamieson Sheahan 6 punts, 297 yards, 49.5 avg., long 54. 

FIELD GOALS: Dario Longhetto 1-2, missed 45, made 34. 

KICKOFF RETURNS: Mavin Anderson 1-23.. 

PUNT RETURNS: Jeremiah Hunter 2-28, long 17. 

INTERCEPTIONS: None. 

FUMBLE RETURNS: None. 

TACKLES: Jackson Sirmon 15, Oladejo Oluwafemi 12, Ricky Correia 6, Daniel Scott 5, Myles Jerningan 5, Craig Woodson 4, Lu-Magia Hearns III 4, Collin Gamble 4, Ethan Saunders 4, Jaedon Roberts 3, Akili Calhoun 3, Nate Burrell 3, Hunter Barth 3, Isaiah Young 2, Xavier Carlton 2, Blake Antzoulatos 2, J. Michael Sturdivant 1, Miles Williams 1, Monroe Young 1, Henry Ikahihifo 1, Jeremiah Earby 1, Evan McLurkin 1, Nate Rutchena 1, Slater Zellers 1, Darius Long 1, Braxten Croteau 1, Ryan Puskas 1. 

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jackson Sirmon 2, Myles Jerningan .5, Lu-Magia Hearns III .5, Hunter Barth .5, Isaiah Young .5. 

SACKS: Jackson Sirmon 1.5, Hunter Barth .5. 

Sep 17, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fans tailgate outside Notre Dame Stadium before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the California Bears. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ND STARTING LINEUP

Offense

QB - Drew Pyne 

RB - Chris Tyree 

TE - Michael Mayer 

WR - Jayden Thomas 

WR - Lorenzo Styles 

WR - Braden Lenzy 

LT - Joe Alt 

LG - Jarrett Patterson 

C - Zeke Correll 

RG - Josh Lugg 

RT - Blake Fisher

Defense

CB - Cam Hart 

S - Brandon Joseph 

S - DJ Brown 

DT - Jayson Ademilola 

CB - Ben Morrison 

VYPER - Isaiah Foskey 

DE - Rylie Mills 

DT - Howard Cross III 

LB - JD Bertrand 

LB - Marist Liufau 

CB - TaRiq Bracy

Special Teams

K - Blake Grupe 

P - Jon Sot 

LS - Michael Vinson 

KO - Zac Yoakam 

STATISTICCalND
FIRST DOWNS1817
Rushing78
Passing87
Penalty32
RUSHING YRDGE112147
Yards gained165162
Yards lost165162
Attempts3141
Average per rush3.63.6
PASSING YRDGE184150
Comp.-att.-int16-37-017-23-0
Avg per catch11.58.8
TOTAL OFFENSE296297
Total plays6864
Avg. per play4,44.6
RETURN YRDGE4156
Int. returns00
Kickoff returns1-232-34
Punt returns2-184-22
FUMBLES-LOST0-01-1
PENALTIES-YRDS6-598-66
PUNTS-YRDS6-2977-319
Avg. per punt49.545.6
TIME OF POSS26:5833:02
3RD DOWN CNV.4-153-12
4TH DOWN CNV.1-30-0
SACKS-YDS2-106-47