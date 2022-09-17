Notre Dame football vs California preview: How to watch game on TV, radio

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Setting the table for Saturday afternoon's fifth ever meeting between the Fighting Irish and the California Golden Bears as Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman's seeks his first win leading the program.

TV, radio station, location to watch Notre Dame vs. California football

When: Saturday at 2 :30 p.m.

Saturday at 2 :30 p.m. Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame Stadium (77,622), South Bend, Ind. TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame favored by 11 points

Notre Dame favored by 11 points Series: Notre Dame leads series 4-0

Notre Dame leads series 4-0 Last meeting: ND 41, Cal 8, Sept. 23, 1967 in South Bend

Preview coverage

California vs Notre Dame football:Tale of the Tape & predictions: Who has the edge when Cal football visits Notre Dame?

ND Insider:Keys to the game: How Notre Dame football can bounce back against Cal Golden Bears

Notre Dame football:Keep an eye on these four players as Notre Dame seeks first win of season

Irish Items: Game 3 vs. Califorina

▶ Saturday marks the fifth meeting between the Fighting Irish and California Golden Bears and first in 55 years. Notre Dame is 4-0 in the series, last winning, 41-8, in its 1967 season opener at Notre Dame Stadium.

▶ The annual “Irish Wear Green” game encourages fans to do just that. New wrinkle this year: The team will wear green jerseys instead of its traditional home blues as well. Since 1980, Notre Dame is 8-7 when wearing green, having won four in a row.

▶ Cal is a member of the Pac-12 Conference along with traditional Notre Dame rivals USC and Stanford. Excluding those two teams, the Irish are 14-1 at home against Pac-12 teams, the lone loss coming to Arizona in 1982.

▶ Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will be making his first career start after Tyler Buchner was lost for the season last week to a shoulder injury. The junior from New Canaan, Conn. has played in seven games over three seasons and is 20 of 39 passing for 256 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

▶ Notre Dame punter Jon Sot, a transfer from Harvard, has shined the first two games, averaging 44.9 yards per punt, which ranks 24th nationally.

▶ The Irish have 31 receptions so far in 2022 for 398 yards and a touchdown. Of those totals, Notre Dame wide receivers have accounted for 12 catches for 199 yards. All-American tight end Michael Mayer leads all pass catchers with 13 for 135 yards and the lone TD.

▶ While Notre Dame’s tight end is its leading receiver, its injured quarterback is its leading rusher after the first two games. Buchner, now out for the season, has gained 89 yards on 24 carries for two TDs. Running back Audric Estime is next with 58 yards on 19 carries and a score.

▶ Notre Dame has been outgained on the ground by Ohio State and Marshall 429-245.

▶ California is 2-0 with home wins over UC Davis (34-13) and UNLV (20-14). Notre Dame will host UNLV Oct. 22.

More preview coverage

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

OR 73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

50 | Rocco Spindler | 6-5, 315 | Soph.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

California two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

X WIDE RECEIVER

3 | Jeremiah Hunter | 6-2, 205 | Jr.

OR 89 | Tommy Christakos | 6-4, 220 | Jr.

LEFT TACKLE

62 | Ben Coleman | 6-4, 330 | Sr.

77 | Everett Johnson | 6-7, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

60 | Brian Driscoll | 6-4, 315 | Sr.

71 | Sioape Vatikani | 6-3, 335 | Fr.

CENTER

73 | Matthew Cindric | 6-4, 295 | Gr.

60 | Brian Driscoll | 6-4, 315 | Sr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 | Spencer Lovell | 6-6, 335 | Gr.

76 | Bastian Swinney | 6-6, 310 | Soph.

RIGHT TACKLE

63 | Brayden Rohme | 6-6, 285 | Sr.

72 | T.J. Session | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

TIGHT END

4 | Jermaine Terry II | 6-4, 255 | Soph.

85 | Keleki Latu | 6-6, 230 | Soph.

QUARTERBACK

13 | Jack Plummer | 6-5, 215 | Gr.2 | Kai Millner | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

RUNNING BACK

28 | Damien Moore | 5-10, 210 | Jr.

6 | Jaydn Ott | 6-0, 205 | Fr.

OR 25 | DeCarlos Brooks | 5-10, 210 | Sr.

SLOT RECEIVER

11 | Mavin Anderson | 6-0, 200 | Soph.

OR 82 | Mason Mangum | 5-11, 185 | Jr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Ethan Saunders | 6-3, 285 | Jr.

98 | Nate Burrell | 6-2, 245 | Fr.

NOSE GUARD

91 | Ricky Correia | 6-4, 335 | Jr.

49 | Darius Long | 6-2, 315 | Gr.

94 Gunnar Rask 6-2 305 R-Jr.^

DEFENSIVE END

75 | Jaedon Roberts | 6-3, 305 | Jr.

95 | Akili Calhoun | 6-4, 275 | Soph.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

52 | Braxten Croteau | 6-5, 245 | Sr.

33 | Myles Jernigan | 6-3, 245 | Sr.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

8 | Jackson Sirmon | 6-2, 240 | Gr.

42 | Nate Rutchena | 6-3, 225 | Soph.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

0 | Oluwafemi Oladejo | 6-3, 255 | Soph.

51 | Blake Antzoulatos | 6-2, 230 | Sr.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

97 | Odua Isibor | 6-3, 260 | Gr.

44 | Xavier Carlton | 6-6, 270 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

15 | Lu-Magia Hearns III | 5-10, 170 | Soph.

21 | Collin Gamble | 5-10, 200 | Jr.

SAFETY

2 | Craig Woodson | 6-0, 210 | Sr.

13 | Miles Williams | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

SAFETY

32 | Daniel Scott | 6-2, 215 | Gr.

5 | Raymond Woodie III | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

41 | Isaiah Young | 5-10, 185 | Jr.

21 | Collin Gamble | 5-10, 200 | Jr.

NICKLEBACK

21 | Collin Gamble | 5-10, 200 | Jr.

13 | Miles Williams | 6-0, 200 | Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

30 | Dario Longhetto | 6-0, 185 | Gr.

38 | Michael Luckhurst | 6-1, 185 | Fr.

KICKOFFS

30 | Dario Longhetto | 6-0, 185 | Gr.

38 | Michael Luckhurst | 6-1, 185 | Fr.

PUNTER

17 | Jamieson Sheahan | 6-0, 205 | Sr.

34 | Ethan Baxter | 6-4, 175 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

45 | Slater Zellers | 6-1, 230 | Gr.

47 | Jake Arguello | 6-0, 195 | Soph.

HOLDER

17 | Jamieson Sheahan | 6-0, 205 | Sr.

16 | Zach Johnson | 6-1, 190 | Jr..

PUNT RETURNER

3 | Jeremiah Hunter | 6-2, 205 | Jr.

OR 11 | Mavin Anderson | 6-0, 200 | Soph.

KICK RETURNER

11 | Mavin Anderson | 6-0, 200 | Soph.

3 | Jeremiah Hunter | 6-2, 205 | Jr.