How to watch Notre Dame football vs North Carolina: Where to stream live and betting odds

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will head to Kenan Stadium to face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Fighting Irish (1-2) locked in its first win of the 2022 season after defeating CAL, 24-17, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Notre Dame dominated the ground game with 147 rushing yards, but will look to step up on defense after giving up 296 total yards of offense.

The Tar Heels (3-0) won its last game against Georgia State, 35-28, on Saturday, Sept. 10. North Carolina's offense posted 467 total yards, with 284 yards coming from the aerial attack.

How to watch Notre Dame football vs North Carolina

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 24.

TV/Live Stream: ABC & ESPN

Online Radio Stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame vs UNC football betting odds

The Tar Heels are a 1.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 59 points.

