How the points were scored: Notre Dame football comes alive in 45-32 win at North Carolina

Sept. 24, 2022

Kenan Stadium at Chapel Hill, N.C.

Notre Dame 0 24 14 7 — 45 North Carolina 7 7 6 12 — 32

FIRST QUARTER

► North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: Josh Downs 4-yard pass from Drake Maye at 9:53 (Noah Burnette kick)

Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards 4:59 elapsed following a Notre Dame opening kickoff.

Keys to the drive: Drake was 3 for 5 passing on the drive for 39 yards, including a 28-yard strike to J.J. Jones on the first play from scrimmage. Drake added 33 yards rushing on three carries, one of them a designed draw that went for 15 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 7

Score: Michael Mayer 10-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 12:57 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 83 yards, 3:48 elapsed following a North Carolina punt.

Keys to the drive: The Irish appeared destined for a another three-and-out facing a third and 7 from its 20. Pyne was flushed from the pocket, dodged a pair of UNC rushers and scrambled for 12 yards and a first down. On the next play he hit RB Logan Diggs out of the slot for a 34-yard gain to the UNC 34. From their RB Chris Tyree rushed three times for 24 yards to set up the score.

► Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 7

Score: Lorenzo Styles 30-yard pass from Pyne at 10:01 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Three plays, 66 yards, 1:26 elapsed following a North Carolina punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame’s defense forced a quick three-and-out to build the Irish momentum. Audric Estime flipped the field with a 29-yard run up the gut to the UNC 30. The Irish scored a play later.

► Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 14

Score: Downs 3-yard pass from Maye at 6:55 (Burnette kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 76 yards, 3:00 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff.

Keys to the drive: The Tar Heels had three plays of 10 yards or more on the drive, including a 43-yard pass to Jones over Notre Dame freshman CB Jayden Mickey to the ND 3.

► Notre Dame 21, North Carolina 14

Score: Audric Estime 1-yard run at 2:37 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 75 yards, 4:18 elapsed following a UNC kickoff

Keys to the drive: Pyne completed a 13-yard pass to Jayden Thomas on third and 5 to the ND 30. It was the third third-down conversion for the Irish in five chances. From there Tyree rushed 19 yards up the middle and Pyne completed passes of 17 and 19 yards.

► Notre Dame 24, North Carolina 14

Score: Grupe 40-yard field goal at 0:23

Drive: 12 plays, 52 yards, 1:52 elapsed following a UNC punt

Keys to the drive: The covert two more third-down conversions on the drive, including a 16-yarder to Mayer who finished the half with six catches for 68 yards.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 14

Score: Logan Diggs 29-yard pass from Pyne at 12:18 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:45 elapsed following second half kickoff

Keys to the drive: It’s the second time in as many games that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has engineered a TD drive on the first possession of the second half. Pyne was three for three for 56 yards.

► Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 14

Score: Estime 1-yard run at 10:21 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Seven plays, 15 yards, 1:52 elapsed following UNC fumble.

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame’s defense forces its first turnover of the year as JD Bertrand pressured Maye and Justin Ademilola recovered the QB’s fumble. It was Bertrand’s first play of the game after sitting out the first half following last week’s targeting foul. A UNC pass interference penalty on fourth and goal kept the Irish drive alive.

► Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 20

Score: Antoine Green 80-yard pass from Maye at 4:08 (Conversion failed)

Drive: One play, 80 yards, 0:11 elapsed following an ND turnover on downs.

Keys to the drive: Green raced past Irish CB Clarence Lewis down the right sideline. Drive was set up when the Tar Heels stopped Notre Dame’s offense on fourth-and-1.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 20

Score: Tyree 1-yard run at 13:04 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:04 elapsed following UNC kickoff

Keys to the drive: The Tar Heels defense begins to implode with back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties followed by a pass interference call in the end zone. Pyne only throws one pass as Tyree, Diggs and Estime grind it out on the ground.

► Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 26

Score: Omarion Hampton 4-yard pass from Maye at 9:47 (Conversion failed)

Drive: Nine plays, 75 yards, 3:17 elapsed following an ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: This time it was Notre Dame’s defense shooting itself in the foot with penalties, the most notable another targeting foul on JD Bertrand. The Linebacker was disqualified and will again miss the first half of the next Irish game Oct. 8 vs. BYU in Las Vegas. Notre Dame was also called for offsides on fourth down and defensive holding setting the Heels up at the 5.

► Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32

Score: Green 64-yard pass from Maye at 1:44 (Conversion failed)

Drive: Seven plays, 80 yards, 1:36 elapsed following Notre Dame fumble

Keys to the drive: With Notre Dame about to eclipse the 50-point barrier, Estime fumbled going into the end zone and UNC recovered for a touchback. Maye hit Jones for 15 yards before the deep shot to Green.

Officials

Referee Jeff Flanagan, Umpire Jim Eckl, Linesman Matthew Fitzgerald, Line Judge Kirk Lewis, Back Judge Michael Griffith, Field Judge Wayne Rundell, Side Judge Christopher Bynum and Center Judge Art Brown

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Cloudy and 72 degrees with a SW wind of 8 mph.

Attendance: 50,500 (Kenan Stadium capacity: 50,500)