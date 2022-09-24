Notre Dame football at North Carolina preview: Everything you need to know

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Setting the table for Saturday afternoon's 23rd meeting between the Fighting Irish and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium.

Notre Dame (1-2) vs. North Carolina (3-0)

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium (51,000), Chapel Hill, N.C.

Kenan Memorial Stadium (51,000), Chapel Hill, N.C. TV/Radio: ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

ABC, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame favored by half a point

Notre Dame favored by half a point Series: Notre Dame leads series 20-2

Notre Dame leads series 20-2 Last meeting: ND 44, North Carolina 34, Oct. 30, 2021 in South Bend

Preview coverage

Irish Items: Game 4 Notre Dame at North Carolina

▷ Saturday will mark the 23rd time that Notre Dame and North Carolina have met on the gridiron dating back to 1949 when the two teams played at Yankee Stadium. The Irish lead the series 20-2 and have won six of eight at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

▷ This will be Notre Dame’s fifth game against the Tar Heels since its scheduling agreement began with the ACC in 2014.

▷ The Irish have won 24 consecutive regular-season games against ACC opponents dating back to 2017. The last loss to an ACC team was 41-8 at Miami in a battle of top 10 teams.

▷ North Carolina’s wins came in 1960 (12-7) and 2008 (29-24), both in Chapel Hill.

▷ Last week vs. Cal, wide receiver Jayden Thomas, quarterback Drew Pyne and cornerback Benjamin Morrison each got their first career start. Both Thomas and Pyne are listed as starters against UNC.

▷ After struggling with creating pass rush the first two weeks, the Irish sacked Cal six times, boosting their average to 3.33 per game, 12th best in the country. Isaiah Foskey leads the team with three sacks and now has 18 for his career, which is 9th on ND’s all-time list that is led by Justin Tuck’s (2022-04) 24.5.

▷ North Carolina is coached by Mack Brown who has compiled a 265-139-1 record in 33 seasons at Appalachian State, Tulane, Texas and two stints with the Tar Heels. Brown won a national championship with the Longhorns in 2005.

▷ Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik is UNC’s defensive coordinator. He was Brown’s DC at Texas when it won the national title and then won one of his own with QB Cam Newton for the Tigers in 2010.

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

84 | Kevin Bauman | 6-5, 252 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

OR 5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

North Carolina two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

LEFT TACKLE

72 | Asim Richards | 6-5, 315 | Sr.

78 | Trevyon Green | 6-8, 345 | Fr.

LEFT GUARD

63 | Ed Montilus | 6-3, 315 | Gr.

57 | Cayden Baker | 6-6, 315 | So.

CENTER

65 | Corey Gaynor | 6-3, 305 | Gr.

68 | Brian Anderson | 6-3, 300 | Gr.

RIGHT GUARD

76 | William Barnes | 6-4, 320 | Sr.

52 | Jonathan Adorno | 6-4, 305 | Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

75 | Spencer Rolland | 6-6, 310 | Gr.

55 | Zach Rice | 6-5, 320 | Fr.

TIGHT END

88 | Kamari Morales | 6-3, 245 | Jr.

OR 81 | John Copenhaver | 6-3, 240 | So.

18 | Bryson Nesbit | 6-5, 230 | So.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drake Maye | 6-5, 220 | Fr.

6 | Jacolby Criswell | 6-1, 225 | So.

RUNNING BACK

26 | D.J. Jones | 5-11, 205 | Jr.

28 | Omarion Hampton | 6-0, 220 | Fr.

OR 23 | George Pettaway | 5-11, 195 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

5 | J.J. Jones | 6-2, 210 | So.

1 | Andre Greene Jr. | 6-3, 190 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

11 | Josh Downs | 5-10, 175 | Jr.

8 | Kobe Paysour | 6-1, 185 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

2 | Gavin Blackwell | 6-0, 180 | Fr.

83 | Justin Olson | 6-2, 200 | Jr.

DEFENSE

NOSE TACKLE

51 | Ray Vohasek | 6-3, 310 | Gr.

OR 98 | Kevin Hester Jr. | 6-5, 305 | Jr.

55 | Keeshawn Silver | 6-5, 315 | So.

OR 4 | Travis Shaw | 6-6, 355 | Fr.

3 TECH

8 | Myles Murphy | 6-4, 305 | Jr.

5 | Jahvaree Ritzie | 6-5, 290 | So.

POWER END

10 | Desmond Evans | 6-6, 265 | Jr.

25 | Kaimon Rucker | 6-2, 265 | Jr.

JACK

7 | Noah Taylor | 6-5, 240 | Gr.

OR 17 | Chris Collins | 6-4, 245 | Gr.

24 | Malaki Hamrick | 6-2, 215 | Fr.

MIKE LINEBACKER

23 | Power Echols | 6-0, 225 | So.

32 | Sebastian Cheeks | 6-3, 220 | Fr.

WILL LINEBACKER

33 | Cedric Gray | 6-2, 230 | Jr.

11 | RaRa Dillworth | 6-1, 200 | So.

CORNERBACK

1 | Tony Grimes | 6-0, 195 | Jr.

29 | Marcus Allen | 6-2, 175 | Fr.

BOUNDRY SAFETY

27 | Gio Biggers | 6-2, 200 | Sr.

2 | Don Chapman | 6-1, 195 | Sr.

FIELD SAFETY

9 | Cam'Ron Kelly | 6-2, 210 | Sr.

31 | Will Hardy | 6-2, 200 | Fr.

CORNERBACK

3 | Storm Duck | 6-1, 200 | Jr.

14 | Dontae Balfour | 6-1, 180 | So.

OR 6 | Lejond Cavazos | 6-1, 190 | So.

STAR

16 | DeAndre Boykins | 6-1, 195 | So.

13 | Obi Egbuna | 5-11, 190 | Sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACEKICKER

98 | Noah Burnette | 5-11, 175 | So.

95 | Jonathan Kim | 6-1, 215 | Sr.

KICKOFFS

95 | Jonathan Kim | 6-1, 215 | Sr.

PUNTER

91 | Ben Kiernan | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

92 | Cole Maynard | 6-1, 175 | So.

SHORT SNAPPER

62 | Spencer Triplett | 6-3, 235 | So.

61 | Drew Little | 6-0, 230 | Sr.

LONG SNAPPER

61 | Drew Little | 6-0, 230 | Sr.

62 | Spencer Triplett | 6-3, 235 | So.

HOLDER

92 | Cole Maynard | 6-1, 175 | So.

91 | Ben Kiernan | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

KICKOFF RETURN

28 | Omarion Hampton | 6-0, 220 | Fr.

4 | Caleb Hood | 6-0, 220 | So.

PUNT RETURN

11 | Josh Downs | 5-10, 175 | Jr.

9 | Cam'Ron Kelly | 6-2, 210 | Sr.