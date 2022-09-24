Notre Dame football at North Carolina: Live scores, results and highlights from UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Notre Dame put the first win of Marcus Freeman's head coaching tenure in the rearview mirror last week with a 24-17 victory over Cal in South Bend. Saturday, the Irish hope to give their mentor his first road victory when they battle North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on ABC.

FINAL: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32

Another bomb from Drake Maye to Antoine Green to add to North Carolina's score – 1:44, Q4

Antoine Green of UNC has 3 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32

UNC takes over after Notre Dame coughs up the ball for a North Carolina touchback – 4:00, Q4

After driving down to Carolina's 7-yard line, running back Audric Estime loses control of the ball. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 26

Audric Estime is getting things done on the ground for Notre Dame – 5:20, Q4

The sophomore running back currently has 122 yards on 15 carries for two touchdowns. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 26

Freshman Omarion Hampton shrinks Notre Dame's lead over North Carolina – 9:47, Q4

Omarion Hampton catches Drake Maye's 4-yard touchdown pass. North Carolina failed to convert the 2-pt conversion. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 26

Costly penalties by UNC sets up a Chris Tyree, Notre Dame score – 13:04, Q4

Chris Tyree hits the end zone to give Notre Dame football a 25-point lead. Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 20

Third quarter in Chapel Hill comes to a close: Notre Dame football 38, North Carolina 20

UNC breathes life after Antoine Green catches 80-yard touchdown pass – 4:08, Q3

For his first catch of the season, Antoine Green finds the end zone after the big throw from Drake Maye. The Tar Heels went for 2-pt conversion, but failed to convert. Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 20

North Carolina gets a big fourth down stop – 4:19, Q3

The Tar Heels needed a stop on defense and they got it. Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 14

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime finds the endzone again to push the Fighting Irish lead – 10:21, Q3

Sophomore Audric Estime scores again. He has 5 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns on the day. Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 14

UNC head coach Mack Brown receives flag after Notre Dame attempts to score on fourth down – 10:24, Q3

Notre Dame's defense adds pressure, forces a UNC fumble – 12:13, Q3

Fighting Irish's JD Bertrand clocks in and strips North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye forcing a fumble. Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 14

Logan Diggs adds a touchdown to his stat sheet – 12:18, Q3

Drew Pyne finds Logan Diggs for a wide-open 29-yard touchdown. Notre Dame 31, North Carolina 14

Drew Pyne getting things started for Notre Dame in second half – 14:35, Q3

Halftime: Notre Dame 24, North Carolina 14

Blake Grupe hits the field goal to give Notre Dame some cushion – 0:23, Q2

After missing his first, Blake Grupe nails the 40-yard field goal. Notre Dame 24, North Carolina 14

Audric Estime trots into the endzone for an easy Notre Dame touchdown – 2:37, Q2

After Audric Estime's touchdown run, Notre Dame has reached the end zone on its last three drives. Notre Dame 21, North Carolina 14

North Carolina football ties it up – 5:07, Q2

Drake Maye hits North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs for a 3-yard touchdown. North Carolina 14, Notre Dame 14

Major catch by UNC sophomore J.J Jones – 7:20, Q2

UNC quarterback Drake Maye finds J.J Jones for a 43-yard pass to end at the Notre Dame 3-yard line. Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 7

Notre Dame adds to its lead with at 30-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne to Lorenzo Styles – 10:01, Q2

Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne is finding a groove. The Lorenzo Styles connection gives Pyne two touchdown passes on the day. Notre Dame 14, North Carolina 7

Huge run up the gut by Audric Estime – 10:25, Q2

29-yard run by sophomore running back Audric Estime gives Notre Dame a big first down. Notre Dame 7, North Carolina 7

The Fighting Irish get on the board with a Michael Mayer touchdown catch – 12:57, Q2

Michael Mayer makes his 12th career touchdown catch. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 7

Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs gets up slowly after big catch – 14:47, Q2

Logan Diggs comes up big after 34-yard catch. The sophomore running back looked shaken up after the tackle. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

North Carolina takes the first quarter, Notre Dame still trying to get on the board – 15:00, Q2

Notre Dame's offense looks to turn things around in the second quarter after a slow start. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

Notre Dame misses getting on the board after a 44-yard field goal miss – 3:56, Q1

Blake Grupe's 44-yard field goal attempt goes wide right. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

Notre Dame defense reply's to UNC with a stop – 7:14, Q1

North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

A quick three and out for Notre Dame – 8:46, Q1

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is 1-for-3 for 8-yards after the Fighting Irish's first possession. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

North Carolina gets on the board with after a four-yard touchdown pass – 9:48, Q1

Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye hits Josh Downs for a four-yard touchdown. North Carolina 7, Notre Dame 0

Things are underway here in Chapel Hill: North Carolina makes its way down the field against Notre Dame – 9:53, Q1

Game pushed back due to the Clemson - Wake Forest game. Notre Dame 0, North Carolina 0

Pregaming Notre Dame v. North Carolina