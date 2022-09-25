Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 32: What the statistics tell us

South Bend Tribune

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

NOTRE DAME

RUSHING: Audric Estime 17 carries, 134 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 29; Chris Tyree 15-80, 1 TD, long 19; Logan Diggs 10-50, long 17; Drew Pyne 6-20, long 12; Braden Lenzy 1-7; Team 2 (-4).

PASSING: Drew Pyne 24 completions, 34 attempts, 289 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, long 34.

RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 7 catches, 88 yards, 1 touchdown, long 20; Lorenzo Styles 5-69, 1 TD, long 30; Chris Tyree 4-24, long 13; Logan Diggs 3-65, 1 TD, long 34; Jayden Thomas 2-24, long 13; Braden Lenzy 2-12, long 7; Matt Salerno 1-7.

PUNTING: Jon Sot 1 punt, 54 yards.

FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 1-2, long 40, missed 44.

KICKOFF RETURNS: None.

PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 3 returns, 43 yards, long 17.

INTERCEPTIONS: None.

FUMBLE RETURNS: Howard Cross III 1-0.

TACKLES: Jack Kiser 9, Marist Liufau 6, Isaiah Foskey 5, Rylie Mills 5, Houston Griffith 4, TaRiq Bracy 3, DJ Brown 2, Prince Kollie 2, Xavier Watts 2, Howard Cross III 2, Braden Lenzy 1, Cam Hart 1, Clarence Lewis 1, Justin Ademilola 1, Jordan Botelho 1, Benjamin Morrison 1, Jaden Mickey 1, Justin Walters 1, JD Bertrand 1, Junior Tuihalamaka 1, Bo Bauer 1, Jayson Ademilola 1, Chris Smith 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jack Kiser .5, Marist Liufau .5, Isaiah Foskey 1, Rylie Mills 2.5, TaRiq Bracy 1, Prince Kollie 1, Jayson Ademilola .5.

SACKS: Marist Liufau .5, Isaiah Foskey .5, Rylie Mills 2.

UNC

RUSHING: Drake Maye 13 carries, 36 yards, long 15; Omarion Hampton 10-28, long 12; D.J. Jones 1-3, Caleb Hood 2-1, George Pettaway 2 (-2).

PASSING: Drake Maye 17 completions, 32 attempts, 301 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception, long 80.

RECEIVING: Josh Downs 5 catches, 32 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 14; Antoine Green 3-150, 2 TDs, long 80; J.J. Jones 2-71, long 43; Kamari Morales 2-7, long 7; Bryson Nesbit 1-23, Gavin Blackwell 1-8, Omarion Hampton 1-4, 1 TD; Kobe Paysour 1-3, George Pettaway 1-3.

PUNTING: Ben Kiernan 5 punts, 242 yards, 48.4 avg., long 54.

FIELD GOALS: None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Omarion Hampton 1-18, Jalen Brooks 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS: Cam’Ron Kelly 1-3.

INTERCEPTIONS: None.

FUMBLE RETURNS: Don Chapman 1-0.

TACKLES: Cedric Gray 13, Power Echols 11, Don Chapman 7, Giovanni Biggers 7, Cam’Ron Kelly 6, Noah Taylor 5, Will Hardy 5, Storm Duck 4, DeAndre Boykins 4, Tony Grimes 3, Jahvaree Ritzie 3, Lejond Cavazos 3, Desmond Evans 3, Kaimon Rucker 3, Kevin Hester Jr. 3, Travis Shaw 2, Chris Collins 2, Raymond Vohasek 2, Drew Little 1, Malik McGowan 1, Jacolbe Cowan 1.

TACKLES FOR LOSS: Cedric Gray 1.5, Power Echols 1, Noah Taylor 1, Raymond Vohasek .5.

SACKS: Power Echols 1.

ND STARTING LINEUP

OFFENSE

LT Joe Alt, LG Jarrett Patterson, C Zeke Correll, RG Josh Lugg, RT Blake Fisher, TE Michael Mayer and Holden Staes, QB Drew Pyne, WR Lorenzo Styles and Braden Lenzy, RB Chris Tyree.

DEFENSE

DT Jayson Ademilola, Howard Cross III, VYP Justin Ademilola, LB Marist Liufau, Jack Kizer, CB Benjamin Morrison, Tariq Bracy, Clarence Lewis, Cam Hart, S Brandon Joseph, DJ Brown.