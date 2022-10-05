Notre Dame football vs #16 BYU: How to watch, where to stream live and betting odds

After taking a week off, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will head to the City of Las Vegas to face the No. 16-ranked Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Fighting Irish (2-2) is coming off a big, 45-32, road win over North Carolina that took place in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Sept. 24. Notre Dame will look to improve on its pass defense after giving up 301 yards through the air against UNC.

The Cougars (4-1) won its last game against Utah State, 38-26, on Saturday, Sept. 29. BYU's offense posted 397 total yards against the Aggies, with 280 yards coming from the air.

Notre Dame vs BYU football: How to watch, streaming guide

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 8.

TV/Live Stream: NBC & Peacock

Online Radio Stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

Notre Dame games to stream live on Peacock in 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will stream four more home games on Peacock this season.

BYU vs Notre Dame football betting odds

The BYU Cougars are currently a 3.5-point favorite against the Fighting Irish, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 52.5-points.

All the Notre Dame - BYU football news:

Mike Berardino's weekly Notre Dame Q&A:ND Live chat: Leave your Notre Dame football questions here

Marcus Freeman on coaching staff:What happens if Notre Dame assistants draw interest from a Power Five school with a coaching vacancy?

Recruiting for Notre Dame football:100% loyal: Notre Dame football recruits look past 0-2 start, pledging to stay together

Bryce Houston is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @B_ryce8.