Who wore it best? A look back at Notre Dame football's Shamrock Series history & uniforms

LAS VEGAS — Saturday's matchup with BYU at Allegiant Stadium will be the 11th Shamrock Series game for Notre Dame dating back to 2009. The Irish host the game at a neutral site and feature alternative uniforms.

Notre Dame is 10-0 in the Shamrock Series fashion show and has an average margin of victory of 23 points. The alternative uniforms and flashy national venues are key elements of the Series' appeal.

So, here's a look back at the uniforms of all 11 Shamrock Series games.

1. 2009 vs. Washington State in San Antonio

The inaugural Shamrock series was played at the Alamodome in front of 53,407 people on Halloween night. No. 25 Notre Dame cruised to a 40-14 win over the Cougars. It would be Charlie Weis' final victory for the Irish, who would close the season with four straight loses.

It was the only Shamrock Series in which Notre Dame wore its regular uniforms.

2. 2010 vs. Army in New York City

A throwback game to the 1930s and '40s when The Irish and Cadets would play at the old Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. This game on Nov. 20 was played at the new Yankee Stadium in front of 54,251 fans. Notre Dame won, 27-3.

The Irish donned their green jerseys for this one.

3. 2011 vs. Maryland in Landover, Md.

The game was played at Fed Ex Field in the Washington D.C. Beltway in front of the largest Shamrock Series crowd to date (70,251). Notre Dame defeated the Terrapins, 45-21, Nov. 12. The Irish again went with green jerseys, but added special gold helmets with green shamrocks on each side surrounded by helmet stickers of merit.

4. 2012 vs. Miami (Fla.) in Chicago

A bus-trip game 90 minutes west on the Indiana Toll Road for the 10th-ranked Irish was played at Soldier Field, Oct. 6. Notre Dame would beat the Hurricanes, 41-3. Miami was coached at the time by current Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden.

The Irish alternative uniforms were the most aggressive to that point, featuring a two-tone helmet with the ND leprechaun on one side and a single blue strip down the left leg to go with dark blue jerseys with gold numbering and trim.

Notre Dame would go on to be national runners up.

5. 2013 vs. Arizona State at Arlington, Texas

The only other Shamrock Series game in which an unranked Irish team faced a ranked opponent (BYU is ranked No. 16). Notre Dame went on to edge the 22nd-ranked Sun Devils, 37-34 at AT&T Stadium in front of 66,690 fans on Oct. 5.

The Irish went with all-white uniforms with gold numbering along with gold helmets with mirror-like shamrocks on each side.

6. 2014 vs. Purdue in Indianapolis

The only Shamrock Series game to be played in Indiana and the only time the Irish have played in Lucas Oil Stadium. No. 11 Notre Dame had little trouble with the in-state rival Boilermakers, winning 30-14 in front of 56,832 fans on Sept. 13.

Notre Dame mixed things up with dark blue uniforms.

7. 2015 vs. Boston College in Boston

The second Shamrock Series game to be played on a historic baseball field, this time Fenway Park. With the fifth-ranked Irish battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff, they struggled to a 19-16 win over the unranked Eagles on Nov. 21 in front of 38,686 fans. It's the smallest crowd for a Shamrock Series game.

In addition to green jersey, Notre Dame added green pants.

8. 2016 vs. Army in San Antonio, Texas

The Irish returned to the site of the first Shamrock Series game — The Alamodome — to play Army in front of 45,762. Both teams were unranked and Notre Dame won 44-6 for its fourth and final victory of a disappointing season.

Two words: Army green.

9. 2018 vs. Syracuse in New York City

After taking a year off, the Shamrock Series resumed in Yankee Stadium in front of 48,104 fans. It was one of the most anticipated games of the series as Notre Dame was ranked No. 3 and Syracuse No. 12. The Irish shutdown the Orange's high-powered offense for a 36-3 win.

This version of the alternate uniforms were designed to invoke images of the stadium's resident Yankees baseball team.

10. 2021 vs. Wisconsin in Chicago

With no game scheduled in 2019 and COVID wiping out 2020's game vs. the Badgers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., the Series resumed at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25. For the second straight game both teams were ranked.

No. 12 Notre Dame used a fourth-quarter rally to pull away from No. 18 Wisconsin, 41-13 in front of 59,571.

11. 2022 vs. BYU in Las Vegas

Saturday's game at Allegiant Stadium is the first meeting between the Irish and the 16th-ranked Cougars since 2013. Notre Dame leads the overall series 6-2.

To unveil this year's alternate, "Icy whites," Select Notre Dame players and alumni and coach Marcus Freeman stared in a short movie spoof of "The Hangover."

BYU, meanwhile, will be in alternative uniforms of its own, going with an all-black look with two-tone helmets.