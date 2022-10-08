Notre Dame football Shamrock Series preview vs. BYU in Vegas: Everything you need to know

LAS VEGAS — Setting the table for Notre Dame's 11th Shamrock Series game Saturday from Allegiant Stadium just off the Vegas Strip. The opponent is BYU and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Shamrock Series: No. 16 BYU (4-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-2)

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Allegiant Stadium (65,000), Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium (65,000), Las Vegas TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame favored by 2½ points

Notre Dame favored by 2½ points Series: Notre Dame leads series 6-2

Notre Dame leads series 6-2 Last meeting: ND 23, BYU 13, Nov. 23, 2013 in South Bend

Preview Coverage

Irish items

☘ Saturday will mark the ninth time with Notre Dame leading the overall series 6-2. The first meeting was a 42-16 Irish win in 1992 at Notre Dame Stadium. The most recent contest was a 23-13 Notre Dame victory in 2013, also in South Bend. BYU’s two wins came in 1994 and 2004.

☘ It will be the 11th Shamrock Series game for the Irish in which a home game is moved to a neutral site around the country. The series dates back at 40-14 win over Washington State Oct. 31, 2009 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Other games have been played at Yankee Stadium in New York, Solider Field in Chicago, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Fenway Park in Boston.

☘ Notre Dame is 10-0 in Shamrock Series games and has an average margin of victory of 23 points. This marks the first time in three games the Irish have not been ranked and the third straight time their opponent has been. BYU is ranked No. 16.

☘ Saturday will be the first time since playing Army in 2016 that Notre Dame will face a fellow FBS Independent.

☘ Notre Dame All-American tight end Michael Mayer is second in the country with 22 receptions at the position and fourth in yards per game (58.3). The junior stands just five catches short of Tyler Eifert (2009-12) as the program’s all-time TE receptions leader (140).

☘ In its win Sept. 24 at North Carolina, Notre Dame rushed for a season-high 287 yards with Audric Estime’s career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns leading the way. It was sophomore’s first 100-yards rushing game. BYU comes into the game ranked 93rd in rush defense at 162.2 yards per game.

☘ BYU is one of just four teams to allow a single turnover so far this season. Notre Dame’s defense has only forced one turnover.

☘ Per usual for a Shamrock Series game, Notre Dame will wear alternate uniforms, this time and all white look with its traditional gold helmet. BYU will counter with a special look of its own, an all black uniform with new custom royal and black gradient helmets.

NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

BYU two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

3 | Jaren Hall | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

17 Jacob Conover | 6-1, 205 | Soph.

RUNNING BACK

2 | Chris Brooks | 6-1, 230 | Sr

OR 4 | Lopini Katoa | 6-1, 210 | Gr.

OR 19 | Miles Davis | 6-2, 210 | soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

18 | Gunner Romney | 6-2, 195 | Sr.

0 | Kody Epps | 5-11, 185 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

12 | Puka Nacua | 6-2, 210 | Jr.

27 | Chase Roberts | 6-4, 200 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

1 | Keanu Hill | 6-4, 215 | Jr.

20 | Brayden Cosper | 6-3, 205 | Sr.

TIGHT END

83 | Isaac Rex | 6-6, 250 | Jr.

13 | Masen Wake | 6-1, 260 | Jr.

LEFT TACKLE

71 | Blake Freeland | 6-8, 305 | Jr.

64 | Brayden Keim | 6-8, 305 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

56 | Clark Barrington | 6-5, 305 | Sr.

74 | Campbell Barrington | 6-6, 295 | Soph.

CENTER

70 | Connor Pay | 6-5, 312 | Soph.

52 | Joe Tukuafu | 6-4, 300 | Gr.

RIGHT GUARD

76 | Harris LaChance | 6-8, 310 | Sr.

52 | Joe Tukuafu | 6-4, 300 | Gr.

RIGHT TACKLE

78 | Kingsley Suamataia | 6-6, 325 | Soph.

OR 74 | Campbell Barrington | 6-6, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

91 | Earl Tuioti-Mariner | 6-4, 288 | Gr.

OR 94 | John Nelson | 6-4, 275 | So.

DEFENSIVE END

92 | Tyler Batty | 6-5, 275 | So.

53 | Fisher Jackson | 6-5, 245 So

OR 59 | Logan Lutui | 6-1, 255 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

98 | Gabe Summers | 6-2, 295 | Sr.

OR 55 | Lorenzo Fauatea | 6-4, 310 | Gr.

NOSE TACKLE

95 | Caden Haws | 6-2, 320 | Jr..

57 | Josh Larsen | 6-4, 305 | Soph.

OR 62 | Atunaisa Mahe | 6-1, 310 Sr.

LINEBACKER

92 | Tyler Batty | 6-5, 275 | Soph

51 | Alden Tofa | 6-4, 277 | Gr.

OR 53 | Fisher Jackson | 6-5, 245 | Soph.

WILL LINEBACKER

2 | Ben Bywater | 6-3, 230 | Jr.

13 | Jackson Kaufusi | 6-2, 226 | Sr.

FLASH LINEBACKER

31 | Max Tooley | 6-2, 215 | Sr.

27 | Tavita Gagnier | 6-2, 225 | Sr.

MIKE LINEBACKER

41 | Keenan Pili | 6-3, 237 | Sr.

45 | Pepe Tanuvasa | 6-1, 245 | Gr.

ROVER

49 | Payton Wilgar | 6-3, 235 | Sr.

13 | Jackson Kaufusi | 6-2, 226 | Jr.

CINCO

7 | George Udo | 6-1, 200 | Jr.

17 | Matt Criddle | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

NICKEL

0 | Jakob Robinson | 5-11, 165 | So.

20 | Jacob Boren | 5-9, 180 | Jr.

STRONG SAFETY

22 | Ammon Hannemann | 6-1, 200 | Jr.

1 | Micah Harper | 5-10, 185 | Soph.

FREE SAFETY

12 | Malik Moore | 6-1, 195 | Sr.

28 | Hayden Livingston | 6-1, 205 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

11 | Gabe Jeudy-Lally | 6-2, 185 | Jr.

5 D’Angelo Mandell | 6-1, 192 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

18 | Kaleb Hayes | 6-0, 195 | Gr.

0 | Jakob Robinson | 5-11, 165 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

39 | Jake Oldroyd | 6-1, 195 | Sr.

37 | Justen Smith | 6-2, 195 | Soph.

PLACE KICKER

39 | Jake Oldroyd | 6-1, 195 | Sr.

OR 37 | Justen Smith | 6-2, 195 | Soph.

HOLDER

24 | Ryan Rehkow | 6-6, 232 | So.

36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.

LONG SNAPPER

87 | Britton Hogan | 6-3, 200 | Sr.

54 | Dalton Riggs | 6-4, 230 | Fr.

PUNTER

24 | Ryan Rehkow | 6-6, 232 | Soph.

99 | Cash Peterman | 6-0, 200 Soph.

KICK RETURNS

23 | Hobbs Nyberg | 5-11, 190 | Soph.

36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.

PUNT RETURNS

23 | Hobbs Nyberg | 5-11, 190 | So.

36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.