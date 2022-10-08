Notre Dame football Shamrock Series preview vs. BYU in Vegas: Everything you need to know
LAS VEGAS — Setting the table for Notre Dame's 11th Shamrock Series game Saturday from Allegiant Stadium just off the Vegas Strip. The opponent is BYU and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Vote:Who wore it best? A look back at Notre Dame football's Shamrock Series history & uniforms
Shamrock Series: No. 16 BYU (4-1) vs. Notre Dame (2-2)
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Allegiant Stadium (65,000), Las Vegas
- TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame favored by 2½ points
- Series: Notre Dame leads series 6-2
- Last meeting: ND 23, BYU 13, Nov. 23, 2013 in South Bend
Preview Coverage
▶ How Notre Dame football pushes its players with an eye toward mental health
▶ Late-night texts help Audric Estime forgive himself for first Notre Dame fumble
▶ Reserve defensive tackle Jacob Lacey plans to transfer from Notre Dame
Irish items
☘ Saturday will mark the ninth time with Notre Dame leading the overall series 6-2. The first meeting was a 42-16 Irish win in 1992 at Notre Dame Stadium. The most recent contest was a 23-13 Notre Dame victory in 2013, also in South Bend. BYU’s two wins came in 1994 and 2004.
☘ It will be the 11th Shamrock Series game for the Irish in which a home game is moved to a neutral site around the country. The series dates back at 40-14 win over Washington State Oct. 31, 2009 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Other games have been played at Yankee Stadium in New York, Solider Field in Chicago, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Fenway Park in Boston.
☘ Notre Dame is 10-0 in Shamrock Series games and has an average margin of victory of 23 points. This marks the first time in three games the Irish have not been ranked and the third straight time their opponent has been. BYU is ranked No. 16.
☘ Saturday will be the first time since playing Army in 2016 that Notre Dame will face a fellow FBS Independent.
☘ Notre Dame All-American tight end Michael Mayer is second in the country with 22 receptions at the position and fourth in yards per game (58.3). The junior stands just five catches short of Tyler Eifert (2009-12) as the program’s all-time TE receptions leader (140).
☘ In its win Sept. 24 at North Carolina, Notre Dame rushed for a season-high 287 yards with Audric Estime’s career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns leading the way. It was sophomore’s first 100-yards rushing game. BYU comes into the game ranked 93rd in rush defense at 162.2 yards per game.
☘ BYU is one of just four teams to allow a single turnover so far this season. Notre Dame’s defense has only forced one turnover.
☘ Per usual for a Shamrock Series game, Notre Dame will wear alternate uniforms, this time and all white look with its traditional gold helmet. BYU will counter with a special look of its own, an all black uniform with new custom royal and black gradient helmets.
NOTRE DAME TWO-DEEP DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
54 | Jacob Lacey | 6-2, 280 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
BYU two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
3 | Jaren Hall | 6-1, 205 | Sr.
17 Jacob Conover | 6-1, 205 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
2 | Chris Brooks | 6-1, 230 | Sr
OR 4 | Lopini Katoa | 6-1, 210 | Gr.
OR 19 | Miles Davis | 6-2, 210 | soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
18 | Gunner Romney | 6-2, 195 | Sr.
0 | Kody Epps | 5-11, 185 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
12 | Puka Nacua | 6-2, 210 | Jr.
27 | Chase Roberts | 6-4, 200 | Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
1 | Keanu Hill | 6-4, 215 | Jr.
20 | Brayden Cosper | 6-3, 205 | Sr.
TIGHT END
83 | Isaac Rex | 6-6, 250 | Jr.
13 | Masen Wake | 6-1, 260 | Jr.
LEFT TACKLE
71 | Blake Freeland | 6-8, 305 | Jr.
64 | Brayden Keim | 6-8, 305 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
56 | Clark Barrington | 6-5, 305 | Sr.
74 | Campbell Barrington | 6-6, 295 | Soph.
CENTER
70 | Connor Pay | 6-5, 312 | Soph.
52 | Joe Tukuafu | 6-4, 300 | Gr.
RIGHT GUARD
76 | Harris LaChance | 6-8, 310 | Sr.
52 | Joe Tukuafu | 6-4, 300 | Gr.
RIGHT TACKLE
78 | Kingsley Suamataia | 6-6, 325 | Soph.
OR 74 | Campbell Barrington | 6-6, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
91 | Earl Tuioti-Mariner | 6-4, 288 | Gr.
OR 94 | John Nelson | 6-4, 275 | So.
DEFENSIVE END
92 | Tyler Batty | 6-5, 275 | So.
53 | Fisher Jackson | 6-5, 245 So
OR 59 | Logan Lutui | 6-1, 255 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
98 | Gabe Summers | 6-2, 295 | Sr.
OR 55 | Lorenzo Fauatea | 6-4, 310 | Gr.
NOSE TACKLE
95 | Caden Haws | 6-2, 320 | Jr..
57 | Josh Larsen | 6-4, 305 | Soph.
OR 62 | Atunaisa Mahe | 6-1, 310 Sr.
LINEBACKER
92 | Tyler Batty | 6-5, 275 | Soph
51 | Alden Tofa | 6-4, 277 | Gr.
OR 53 | Fisher Jackson | 6-5, 245 | Soph.
WILL LINEBACKER
2 | Ben Bywater | 6-3, 230 | Jr.
13 | Jackson Kaufusi | 6-2, 226 | Sr.
FLASH LINEBACKER
31 | Max Tooley | 6-2, 215 | Sr.
27 | Tavita Gagnier | 6-2, 225 | Sr.
MIKE LINEBACKER
41 | Keenan Pili | 6-3, 237 | Sr.
45 | Pepe Tanuvasa | 6-1, 245 | Gr.
ROVER
49 | Payton Wilgar | 6-3, 235 | Sr.
13 | Jackson Kaufusi | 6-2, 226 | Jr.
CINCO
7 | George Udo | 6-1, 200 | Jr.
17 | Matt Criddle | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
NICKEL
0 | Jakob Robinson | 5-11, 165 | So.
20 | Jacob Boren | 5-9, 180 | Jr.
STRONG SAFETY
22 | Ammon Hannemann | 6-1, 200 | Jr.
1 | Micah Harper | 5-10, 185 | Soph.
FREE SAFETY
12 | Malik Moore | 6-1, 195 | Sr.
28 | Hayden Livingston | 6-1, 205 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
11 | Gabe Jeudy-Lally | 6-2, 185 | Jr.
5 D’Angelo Mandell | 6-1, 192 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
18 | Kaleb Hayes | 6-0, 195 | Gr.
0 | Jakob Robinson | 5-11, 165 | So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
39 | Jake Oldroyd | 6-1, 195 | Sr.
37 | Justen Smith | 6-2, 195 | Soph.
PLACE KICKER
39 | Jake Oldroyd | 6-1, 195 | Sr.
OR 37 | Justen Smith | 6-2, 195 | Soph.
HOLDER
24 | Ryan Rehkow | 6-6, 232 | So.
36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
LONG SNAPPER
87 | Britton Hogan | 6-3, 200 | Sr.
54 | Dalton Riggs | 6-4, 230 | Fr.
PUNTER
24 | Ryan Rehkow | 6-6, 232 | Soph.
99 | Cash Peterman | 6-0, 200 Soph.
KICK RETURNS
23 | Hobbs Nyberg | 5-11, 190 | Soph.
36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.
PUNT RETURNS
23 | Hobbs Nyberg | 5-11, 190 | So.
36 | Talmage Gunther | 6-0, 195 | Jr.