Notre Dame football vs BYU: Live scores, results and highlights from Las Vegas

Bryce Houston
South Bend Tribune

LAS VEGAS — "Truth" in advertising aside, what happens in Vegas Saturday will stay with the Notre Dame football program the rest of this season. Facing a critical crossroads in the desert against No. 16 BYU Saturday, the 2-2 Irish push their two-game winning streak to the center of the table in hopes of an early signature victory for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Kickoff in the 11th installment of Notre Dame's Shamrock Series is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Vote:Who wore it best? A look back at Notre Dame football's Shamrock Series history & uniforms

How to watch, stream Notre Dame vs BYU:Notre Dame football vs #16 BYU: How to watch, where to stream live and betting odds

The ND Insider and South Bend Tribune team of @MikeBerardino, @TomNoie, and @Mwanbaugh are in "Sin City" for the football battle between religious institutions — and fellow FBS independents — to provide complete in-game and postgame coverage. Be sure to hit REFRESH and scroll down to follow along.

BYU shrinks the Notre Dame lead with a big TD run from Christopher Brooks – 14:18, Q4

BYU senior running back Christopher Brooks bounces out for a 28-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame 25, BYU 20

End of Third Quarter: Notre Dame holds the lead against BYU heading into the fourth

Notre Dame 25, BYU 13

BYU gets back into the game with a huge touchdown pass from Jaren Hill – 5:27, Q3

BYU junior Jaren Hall finds Kody Epps again for a monster 53-yard touchdown pass. Notre Dame 25, BYU 13

Michael Mayer breaks two school records in the same game

Drew Pyne connects with Michael Mayer for another Notre Dame passing touchdown – 8:05, Q3

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne hits Michael Mayer for Pyne's third touchdown on the day and Mayer's second. Notre Dame 25, BYU 6

HALFTIME: Notre Dame leads BYU, 18-6

Drew Pyne finds Jayden Thomas for a filthy Notre Dame touchdown catch – 1:03, Q2

Notre dame sophomore wide receiver Jayden Thomas makes a fantastic 30-yard touchdown catch near the end of the first half. Notre Dame 18, BYU 6

Notre Dame defense forces a BYU safety – 6:57, Q2

The Fighting Irish defense catches BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the endzone to push the Notre Dame lead. Notre Dame 12, BYU 6

The Irish making its presence felt on offense, but stopped by BYU on 4th and 1 – 6:57, Q2

Notre Dame 10, BYU 6

Notre Dame takes the lead, Michael Mayer has most catches for a tight end in school history – 14:19, Q2

The Notre Dame junior breaks Tyler Eifert's record with a huge touchdown catch early in the second quarter. Notre Dame 10, BYU 6

Michael Mayer coming up big in the first – End of first quarter

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer has five catches for 49 yards after one quarter. BYU 6, Notre Dame 3

BYU scores first touchdown of the game on 4th and goal – 4:32, Q1

BYU freshman wide receiver Kody Epps finds the endzone for a first quarter score. BYU missed the extra point. BYU 6, Notre Dame 3

Notre Dame gets on the board first with a field goal - 11:25, Q1

Notre Dame 3, BYU 0

Things are underway here in Las Vegas: Notre Dame defense gets an interception on first play – 14:51, Q1

Notre Dame's TarRiq Bracy comes up big against BYU quarterback Jaren Hall. Notre Dame 0, BYU 0

Pregaming Notre Dame vs BYU on 'The Strip'

Jerome Bettis, Manti Te'o and Tim Brown at Allegiant Stadium

BYU vs Notre Dame injury report

A trip to Las Vegas

Shamrock Series history

▶ Tom Noie: Notre Dame football season starts back up in ... the Nevada desert

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas strip. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

▶ Watch these four when Notre Dame and BYU meet in Las Vegas

Sep 29, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) reacts to a tackle for loss in the first quarter against the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

▶ Tale of the Tape: Who has the edge for Notre Dame football vs. BYU in Shamrock Series game

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports