How the Shamrock Series points were scored: Notre Dame 28, BYU 20 from Las Vegas

Oct. 8, 2022

Allegiant Stadium at Paradise, Nev.

BYU 6 0 7 7 — 20 Notre Dame 3 15 7 3 — 28

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 3, BYU 0

Score: Blake Grupe 26-yard field goal at 11:25

Drive: Eight plays, 36 yards, 3:26 elapsed after a BYU interception

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame cornerback Tariq Bracy intercepts BYU quarterback Jaren Hall on the first play from scrimmage and returns it to the Cougars’ 44. Running back Chris Tyree rushes twice for 14 yards but the drive stalls on 8.

► BYU 6, Notre Dame 3

Score: Kody Epps 2-yard pass from Jaren Hall at 4:32 (Kick failed)

Drive: Seven plays, 26 yards, 3:49 elapsed after a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame’s Jon Sot booted a 59-yard punt, but out kicked his coverage. BYU’s Hobbs Nyberg was able to reverse field and return the kick 42 yards to the Notre Dame 26.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 10, BYU 6

Score: Michael Mayer 24-yard pass from Drew Pyne at 14:19 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:13 elapsed following a BYU kickoff.

Keys to the drive: Facing a 3rd-and- 9 from the Notre Dame 39, Pyne starred down a blitzer up the middle and was able to find a well-covered Mayer who plucked the ball out the air for an 11-yard gain and a first down. Mayer had four catches for 56 yards on the drive to become Notre Dame’s all-time career receptions leader for tight ends, surpassing Tyler Eifert (140)

► Notre Dame 12, BYU 6

Score: Jack Kiser safety at 6:05.

Keys to the drive: After the Cougars' defense stopped the Irish on fourth-and-1 at the BYU 4, Hall dropped back to pass on first down and was met first by Kiser and finished off by Jason Ademilola in the end zone.

► Notre Dame 18, BYU 6

Score: Jayden Thomas 30-yard pass from Pyne at 1:03 (Conversion failed)

Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:42 elapsed following a BYU punt.

Keys to the drive: Thomas went up and over BYU defensive back Jacob Robinson for the first TD reception of his career. The Irish were methodical prior to the big play, rushing eight times and spreading the wealth to Audric Estime, Logan Diggs and Chris Tyree.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 25, BYU 6

Score: Mayer 19-yard pass from Pyne at 8:05 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Eleven plays, 75 yards, 6:55 elapsed following BYU kickoff

Keys to the drive: Pyne was 6-for-6 on the drive, but his most impressive play was on third-and-13 when he hung untouched in the pocket long enough to find Mayer for a 15-yard-gain and a first down. He followed that with a 13-yard shovel pass to Estime in which he hurdled a defender for extra yards.

► Notre Dame 25, BYU 13

Score: Epps, 53-yard pass from Hall at 5:27 (Justen Smith kick)

Drive: Five plays, 75 yards, 2:38 elapsed following a Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: On third and 3 from its 32, Puka Nacua rushed 10 yards for the first down. It was BYU’s first third-down conversion of the game compared to eight for Notre Dame.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 25, BYU 20

Score: Christopher Brooks 28-yard run at 14:18 (Smith kick)

Drive: Ten plays, 87 yards, 4: 41 elapsed after a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: After the its first two plays went backward to its own 7, Lopina Katoa rushed 20 yards up the middle on third-and-18 for a first down. Brooks also added a 15-yard gallop just before his score.

► Notre Dame 28, BYU 20

Score: Grupe 20-yard field goal at 6:07

Drive: Eight plays, 62 yards, 4:47 elapsed following a BYU punt

Keys to the drive: Facing a third and 3, Pyne scrambles right, and jukes BYU’s Gabe Summers at the sideline to pick up the first down. A play later Estime busts to the outside for a 46-yard run.

Officials

Referee Stuart Mullins, Umpire Johnnie Forte, Linesman Steve Clein, Line Judge Jim Slayton, Back judge Ken Bushey, Field judge Hans Wittelsberger, Side judge Milton Britton, Center judge Scott Held.

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Indoors. No wind, 72 degrees.

Attendance: 62,742 (Allegiant Stadium capacity: 65,000)