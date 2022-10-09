What the numbers tell us: Statistics from Saturday's Notre Dame-BYU college football game
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
NOTRE DAME
RUSHING: Audric Estime 14 carries, 97 yards, long 46; Logan Diggs 17-93, long 33; Chris Tyree 11-42, long 9; Drew Pyne 1-5; Team 2 (-3).
PASSING: Drew Pyne 22 completions, 28 attempts, 262 yards, 1 interception, 3 touchdowns, long 32.
RECEIVING: Michael Mayer 11 catches, 118 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 24; Jayden Thomas 3-74, 1 TD, long 32; Lorenzo Styles 3-39, long 26; Chris Tyree 2 (-2), long 4; Audric Estime 1-13; Holden Staes 1-11; Braden Lenzy 1-9.
PUNTING: Jon Sot 2 punts, 113 yards, 56.5 avg., long 59.
FIELD GOALS: Blake Grupe 2 of 2, long 26.
KICKOFF RETURNS: Chris Tyree 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS: Brandon Joseph 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS: Tariq Bracy.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Brandon Joseph 6, Justin Ademilola 5, JD Bertrand 5, Jack Kiser 4, DJ Brown 3, Cam Hart 3, Isaiah Foskey 3, Tariq Bracy 3, Houston Griffith 2, Marist Liufau 2, Prince Kollie 2, Nana Osafo-Mensah 2, Jayson Ademilola 2, Chris Smith 2, Gabriel Rubio 2, Jaden Mickey 1, Xavier Watts 1, Jon Sot 1, Bo Bauer 1, Michael Mayer 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Jack Kiser 1, Cam Hart .5, Tariq Bracy .5, Prince Kollie 1, Gabriel Rubio .5, Bo Bauer .5.
SACKS: Jack Kiser 1, Prince Kollie 1.
BYU
RUSHING: Christopher Brooks 14 carries, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, long 28; Lopini Katoa 8-45, long 20; Jaren Hall 5-11, long 9; Puka Nacua 1-10; Hinckley Ropati 1-4.
PASSING: Jaren Hall 9 completions, 17 attempts, 120 yard, 1 interception, 2 touchdowns.
RECEIVING: Kody Epps 4 catches, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns, long 53; Gunner Romney 1-8; Isaac Rex 1-6; Keanu Hill 1-5; Lopini Katoa 1-3; Brayden Cosper 1 (-2).
PUNTING: Ryan Rehkow 3 punts, 138 yards, 46 avg., long 50.
FIELD GOALS: None.
KICKOFF RETURNS: None.
PUNT RETURNS: Hobbs Nyberg 1-42
INTERCEPTIONS: Max Tooley.
FUMBLE RETURNS: None.
TACKLES: Max Tooley 13, Ben Bywater 9, Keenan Pili 7, Micah Harper 6, Talan Alfrey 6, Caden Haws 6, Ethan Slade 5, Tyler Batty 5, Pepe Tanuvasa 4, D’Angelo Mandell 3, Gabe Jeudy-Lally 3, Payton Wilgar 3, Earl Tuioti-Mariner 3, Gabe Summers 3, Hayden Livingston 2, Alden Tofa 2, Lorenzo Fauatea 2, Carter Krupp 1, Gunner Romney 1, Kaleb Hayes 1, Chris Jackson 1, Atunaisa Mahe 1, John Nelson 1, Bruce Mitchell 1.
TACKLES FOR LOSS: Ben Bywater .5, Tyler Batty 1, Alden Tofa 1, Atunaisa Mahe .5.
SACKS: None.
ND STARTING LINEUPS
SPECIAL TEAMS KICKOFF
Aiden Keanaaina, Bo Bauer, Clarence Lewis, Lorenzo Styles, Justin Walters, Logan Diggs, Prince Kollie, Jordan Bothelo, Tariq Bracy, Benjamin Morrison and Alex Peitsch.
SPECIAL TEAMS RETURN
Skip Velotta, Bo Bauer, Deion Colzie, Prince Kollie, Davis Sherwood, Audric Estime, Josh Burnham, Chris Tyree, Lorenzo Styles, Braden Lenzy, Jaden Thomas
DEFENSE
Isaiah Foskey, Jason Ademilola, Rylie Mills, Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, Chris Smith, Bo Bauer, Cam Hart, Houston Griffith, Brandon Joseph, Tariq Bracy.
OFFENSE
Michael Mayer, Lorenzo Styles, Braden Lenzy, Chris Tyree, Jaden Thomas, Drew Pyne, Joe Alt, Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll, Josh Lugg, Blake Fisher.
TEAM STATISTICS
|STATISTIC
|BYU
|ND
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|24
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|4
|14
|Penalty
|0
|0
|RUSHING YRDGE
|160
|234
|Yards gained
|171
|238
|Yards lost
|11
|4
|Attempts
|29
|45
|Average per rush
|5.5
|5.2
|PASSING YRDGE
|120
|262
|Comp.-att.-int
|9-17-1
|22-28-1
|Avg per catch
|13.3
|11.9
|TOTAL OFFENSE
|280
|496
|Total plays
|46
|73
|Avs. per play
|6.1
|6.8
|RETURN YRDGE
|42
|16
|Int. returns
|1-0
|1-6
|Kickoff returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Punt returns
|1-42
|1-6
|FUMBLES-LOST
|2-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-YRDS
|1-5
|1-10
|PUNTS-YRDS
|3-138
|2-113
|Avg. per punt
|46
|56.5
|TIME OF POSS
|19:05
|40:55
|3RD DOWN CNV.
|3-9
|11-16
|4TH DOWN CNV.
|1-2
|0-1
|SACKS-YDS
|0-0
|0-10