Notre Dame football vs Stanford: How to watch, live stream the game and betting odds

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team has been holding its own on the road the last couple of weeks. The Irish look to repeat success at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, against the Stanford Cardinal football team.

The Fighting Irish (3-2) are heading into Saturday's game fresh off a huge, 28-20, win over No. 16-ranked BYU that took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8. Notre Dame's offense posted 496 total yards in its 11th Shamrock Series win.

The Cardinal (1-4) are coming off a close, 28-27, loss against Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Cardinal defense gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter and allowed the Beavers offense to finish with 442 total yards.

Notre Dame vs Stanford football: How to watch, streaming guide

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15.

TV/Live Stream: NBC & Peacock

Online Radio Stream: Notre Dame Radio

Radio: 960 WSBT-AM/101.5 WNSN-FM

How to stream Notre Dame games live on Peacock in 2022

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will stream three more home games on Peacock this season.

Stanford vs Notre Dame football betting odds

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are currently a 16.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for the game is 53.5-points.

