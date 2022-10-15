Notre Dame football adds elite Class of 2023 running back, Jeremiyah Love

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football dipped back into a recruiting hotbed to grab one of the 2023 class’s top recruits.

Jeremiyah Love, a four-star running back out of Christian Brothers College in Saint Louis announced his commitment to the Irish Saturday ahead of their game against Stanford.

Love, listed as 6-foot and 190 pounds, is rated as the fourth-best athlete and the No. 66 overall recruit in the 2023 class by 247sports Composite. He became the second commit from Saint Louis to pick Notre Dame, joining Christian Gray, a four-star cornerback out of DeSmet High School.

Love chose the Irish over Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon and numerous other high-profile Power Five programs. He originally received an offer from Notre Dame on Feb. 28 and visited South Bend in June and in September.

With Love’s commitment, Notre Dame’s 2023 running back class becomes very interesting and crowded. The Irish already have commitments from four stars Dylan Edwards (No. 236) and Jayden Limar (No. 315). If all three end up in South Bend, one could transition to more of a hybrid/wide receiver role.

The Irish could also bring back its entire running back group with Chris Tyree (only a junior), Logan Diggs and Audric Estime as sophomores and Gi’Bran Payne a true freshman, though it is not unlikely that one or more of them head to the transfer portal given the 2023 running back class’s size.

Notre Dame’s 2023 class now has 23 commits and ranks No. 3 nationally behind Alabama and Georgia.