Notre Dame football vs Stanford: Live scores, results and highlights from South Bend

SOUTH BEND — It's mid-October. That means a team from California will be in town to take Notre Dame Saturday. This year it's Stanford in the annual Cardinal-USC rotation. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Final Score: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame fails to convert on 4th and 7 - 1:04, Q4

Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Stanford forces an Audric Estime fumble, Cardinal recovers - 6:35, Q4

Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Kicker Joshua Karty hits home another 40-yarder to give Stanford the lead - 10:20, Q4

Junior Joshua Karty hits another 43-yard field goal. The Cardinal is 3-for-3 on the day. Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Drew Pyne finds Tobias Merriweather for a 41-yard touchdown to take the lead - 14:53, Q4

True freshman Tobias Merriweather gets his first career touchdown. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 13

End of the third quarter: Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7

Notre Dame comes up with a huge fourth down stop - 2:38, Q3

Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7

Notre Dame finally gets on the board with a 10-yd touchdown run by Audric Estime - 6:22, Q3

Fighting Irish sophomore Audric Estime has three carries for 18 yards and one touchdown on the day. Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7

Logan Diggs gets the Notre Dame offense going with a big 26-yd run - 8:44, Q3

Stanford 13, Notre Dame 0

Stanford pushes its lead with a 43-yd field goal from Karty - 8:44, Q3

Stanford 13, Notre Dame 0

Multiple Notre Dame players go down at the start of the third quarter - 12:55, Q3

Some key Fighting Irish players catch the injury bug early in the third. We'll keep you updated on their status' moving forward. Stanford 10, Notre Dame 0

Halftime: Stanford 10, Notre Dame 0

Joshua Karty of Stanford nails the 45-yard field goal to push the Cardinal lead to 10.

Drew Pyne fumble leads to Stanford takeover at Notre Dame's own 38-yard line - 0:40, Q2

Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense stops Stanford on 4th and 2- 1:41, Q2

The Irish might've escaped a defensive holding call on this one. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Neither team has scored the second quarter, a game of defense so far - 4:20, Q2

Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Audric Estime converts Notre Dame's second fourth down attempt on the day - 13:28, Q2

Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime rushes for 5-yards to get the first down. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

End of First Quarter: Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Notre Dame gets stuffed on 4th and 2 - 0:48, Q1

The Fighting Irish run a jet sweep with Jayden Thomas, but gets stopped for no gain on Stanford's five yard line. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Prince Kollie blocks Stanford's punt - 3:55, Q1

Sophomore linebacker Prince Kollie flies and causes a blocked punt. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Notre Dame forces fumble, Stanford recovers and goes three-and-out – 4:25, Q1

Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Casey Filkins gets Stanford football on the board first – 10:05, Q1

Cardinal junior running back Casey Filkins runs up the middle for an easy touchdown to score on Stanford's first drive of the game. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Things get underway in South Bend – 13:33, Q1

Notre Dame starts the game off with a penalty and goes three-and-out. Stanford takes over at their own 40. Notre Dame 0, Stanford 0

