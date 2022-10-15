Notre Dame football preview vs. Stanford: Everything you need to know
SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's annual rivalry game vs. Stanford Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Stanford (1-4) vs. Notre Dame (3-2)
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,660), South Bend Tribune
- TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)
- Line: Notre Dame favored by 15½ points
- Series: Notre Dame leads series 21-13
- Last meeting: ND 45, Stanford 14, Nov. 27, 2013 in Palo Alto, Calif.
Preview coverage
▶ Tale of the tape: Breaking down who has the edge when Stanford visits Notre Dame Saturday
▶ How can Notre Dame football take down Stanford? Here are 5 keys to help the Irish prevail
▶ Here are 4 players to watch when Stanford visits Notre Dame Saturday
Irish Items
☘ Saturday will be the 36th meeting between the two programs with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 22-13. It’s just the second time in the past 12 meetings that neither team is ranked in the Top 25.
☘ The first meeting between the Irish and Stanford was the 1925 Rose Bowl. The series has been consistent since 1988 with the only breaks being 1995, 1996 and 2020.
☘ The 7:30 p.m. kickoff marks the 27th night game in the history of Notre Dame Stadium and the first of head coach Marcus Freeman's tenure. The Irish are 21-5 in home night games and have won 10 in a row.
☘ The first night game at Notre Dame Stadium was a 23-17 win over Michigan on Sept. 18, 1982 under temporary lights. The first night game with permanent lights was a 31-17 loss to USC on Oct. 22, 2011.
☘ Notre Dame ranks 11th in the country in time of possession thanks in part to an emerging run game and much improved third down-conversion rate. In the past two games vs. BYU and North Carolina, the Irish have averaged 260.5 rushing yards and have converted 19 of 30 third downs (63%). The averages of its first three games were 117 yards and 11 of 41 (27%).
☘ Irish QB Drew Pyne is 3-0 as a starter and has completed 66 of 91 passes for a .725 completion percentage, which ranks seventh in the country. For his career Pyne has completed 66.9% of his passes. That would rank first in program history of regular starting quarterbacks with more than 100 attempts.
☘ Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer leads all FBS tight ends with 33 catches this season and ranks tied for second in TD receptions (5), second in receiving yards per game (70.2) and fourth in total receiving yards (351).
☘ The 823 rushing yards the past three games by Irish running backs is the most over a three-game stretch since 2003.
Notre Dame two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.
16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.
29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.
LEFT TACKLE
76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.
79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.
LEFT GUARD
55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
CENTER
52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.
78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.
RIGHT GUARD
75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.
73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.
RIGHT TACKLE
54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.
68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.
TIGHT END
87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.
9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr.
WIDE RECEIVER
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.
QUARTERBACK
10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.
18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.
RUNNING BACK
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.
OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.
OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.
DEFENSE
VYPER DEFENSIVE END
7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.
9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.
OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.
65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.
97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.
31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.
WILL LINEBACKER
8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.
MIKE LINEBACKER
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.
44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.
ROVER
24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.
27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.
OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.
21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.
SAFETY
2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.
OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.
SAFETY
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.
CORNERBACK
20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.
6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
KICKOFFS
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PLACEKICKER
99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.
92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.
PUNTER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
LONG SNAPPER
65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.
44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.
HOLDER
39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.
14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.
PUNT RETURNS
16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.
OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195
KICKOFF RETURNS
25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.
0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.
Stanford two-deep depth chart
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
18 | Tanner McKee | 6-6, 230 | Jr.
11 | Ari Patu | 6-4, 213 | Soph.
RUNNING BACK
2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.
21 | Caleb Robinson | 5-10, 202 | Jr.
OR 8 | Brendon Barrow | 5-8, 182 | So.
FULLBACK
85 | Shield Taylor | 6-3, 242 | Soph.
WIDE RECEIVER
81 | Brycen Tremayne | 6-4, 212 | Gr.
5 | John Humphreys | 6-5, 209 | Jr.
WIDE RECEIVER
6 | Elijah Higgins | 6-3, 234 | Sr.
19 | Silas Starr | 6-2, 221 | Jr.
WIDE RECEIVER
4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.
0 | Mudia Reuben | 6-2, 209 | Fr.
TIGHT END
84 | Benjamin Yurosek | 6-4, 242 | Jr.
86 | Sam Roush | 6-5, 245 | Fr.
LEFT TACKLE
75 | Walter Rouse | 6-6, 318 | Sr.
OR 76 | Jack Leyrer | 6-5, 300 | Soph.
LEFT GUARD
73 | Jake Hornibrook | 6-5, 308 | Sr.
55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.
CENTER
60 | Drake Nugent | 6-1, 300 | Sr.
55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.
RIGHT GUARD
57 | Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | Jr.
55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.
RIGHT TACKLE
78 | Myles Hinton | 6-7, 320 | Jr.
76 | Jack Leyrer | 6-5, 300 | Soph.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE END
15 | Stephen Herron | 6-3, 237 | Sr.
9 | Aaron Armitage | 6-5, 260 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
40 | Tobin Phillips | 6-3, 295 | Jr.
94 | Anthony Franklin | 6-3, 267
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
51 | Jaxson Moi | 6-2, 282 | Fr.
94 | Anthony Franklin | 6-3, 267 | Soph.
DEFENSIVE END
23 | David Bailey | 6-3, 238 | Fr.
0 | Aeneas DiCosmo | 6-2, 251 | Sr.
LINEBACKER
14 | Jacob Mangum-Farrar | 6-4, 235 | Gr.
8 | Tristan Sinclair | 6-1, 221 | Sr.
LINEBACKER
3 | Levani Damuni | 6-2, 242 | Sr.
10 | Spencer Jorgensen | 6-3, 229 | Sr.
LINEBACKER
45 | Ricky Miezan | 6-2, 237 | Gr.
8 | Tristan Sinclair | 6-1, 221 | Sr.
CORNERBACK
17 | Kyu Blu Kelly | 6-1, 188 | Sr.
6 | Nicolas Toomer | 6-2, 185 | Sr.
SAFETY
21 | Kendall Williamson | 6-0, 203 | Gr.
24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.
SAFETY
2 | Jonathan McGill | 5-9, 183 | Sr.
OR 24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.
CORNERBACK
13 | Ethan Bonner | 6-1, 190 | Gr.
4 | Salim Turner-Muhammad | 5-11, 190 | Sr.
NICKLE
24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.
18 | Jimmy Wyrick | 5-10, 183 | So.
SPECIAL TEAMS
PLACE KICKER
43 | Joshua Karty | 6-2, 207 | Jr.
13 | Emmet Kenney | 6-2, 197 | Soph.
PUNTER
27 | Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 207 | Sr.
15 | Connor Weselman | 6-3, 210 | Soph.
HOLDER
27 | Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 207 | Sr.
15 | Connor Weselman | 6-3, 210 | Soph.
LONG SNAPPER
42 | Bailey Parsons | 6-2, 230 | Jr.
23 | Jacob Lowe | 6-0, 240 | Fr.
KICK RETURNER
8 | Brendon Barrow | 5-8, 182 | So.
OR 4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.
OR 2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.
PUNT RETURNER
2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.
4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.