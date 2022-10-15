Notre Dame football preview vs. Stanford: Everything you need to know

SOUTH BEND — Setting the table for Notre Dame's annual rivalry game vs. Stanford Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Stanford (1-4) vs. Notre Dame (3-2)

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Notre Dame Stadium (77,660), South Bend Tribune

Notre Dame Stadium (77,660), South Bend Tribune TV/Radio: NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM)

NBC/Peacock, WSBT Radio (960 AM), WNSN (101.5 FM) Line: Notre Dame favored by 15½ points

Notre Dame favored by 15½ points Series: Notre Dame leads series 21-13

Notre Dame leads series 21-13 Last meeting: ND 45, Stanford 14, Nov. 27, 2013 in Palo Alto, Calif.

Preview coverage

Irish Items

☘ Saturday will be the 36th meeting between the two programs with Notre Dame leading the all-time series 22-13. It’s just the second time in the past 12 meetings that neither team is ranked in the Top 25.

☘ The first meeting between the Irish and Stanford was the 1925 Rose Bowl. The series has been consistent since 1988 with the only breaks being 1995, 1996 and 2020.

☘ The 7:30 p.m. kickoff marks the 27th night game in the history of Notre Dame Stadium and the first of head coach Marcus Freeman's tenure. The Irish are 21-5 in home night games and have won 10 in a row.

☘ The first night game at Notre Dame Stadium was a 23-17 win over Michigan on Sept. 18, 1982 under temporary lights. The first night game with permanent lights was a 31-17 loss to USC on Oct. 22, 2011.

☘ Notre Dame ranks 11th in the country in time of possession thanks in part to an emerging run game and much improved third down-conversion rate. In the past two games vs. BYU and North Carolina, the Irish have averaged 260.5 rushing yards and have converted 19 of 30 third downs (63%). The averages of its first three games were 117 yards and 11 of 41 (27%).

☘ Irish QB Drew Pyne is 3-0 as a starter and has completed 66 of 91 passes for a .725 completion percentage, which ranks seventh in the country. For his career Pyne has completed 66.9% of his passes. That would rank first in program history of regular starting quarterbacks with more than 100 attempts.

☘ Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer leads all FBS tight ends with 33 catches this season and ranks tied for second in TD receptions (5), second in receiving yards per game (70.2) and fourth in total receiving yards (351).

☘ The 823 rushing yards the past three games by Irish running backs is the most over a three-game stretch since 2003.

Notre Dame two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Lorenzo Styles | 6-1, 195 | Soph.

16 | Deion Colzie | 6-5, 211 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

83 | Jayden Thomas | 6-2, 215 | Soph.

29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195 | Gr.

LEFT TACKLE

76 | Joe Alt | 6-8, 317 | Soph.

79 | Tosh Baker | 6-8, 310 | Jr.

LEFT GUARD

55 | Jarrett Patterson | 6-5, 310 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

CENTER

52 | Zeke Correll | 6-3, 308 | Sr.

78 | Pat Coogan | 6-5, 309 | Soph.

RIGHT GUARD

75 | Josh Lugg | 6-7, 316 | Gr.

73 | Andew Kristofic | 6-4, 300 | Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

54 | Blake Fisher | 6-6, 327 | So.

68 | Michael Carmody | 6-6, 280 | Jr.

TIGHT END

87 | Michael Mayer | 6-5, 265 | Jr.

9 | Eli Raridon | 6-7, 245 | Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

5 | Joe Wilkins Jr. | 6-2, 202 | Gr.

QUARTERBACK

10 | Drew Pyne | 6-0, 198 | Jr.

18 | Steve Angeli | 6-2, 211 | Fr.

RUNNING BACK

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 197 | Jr.

OR 3 | Logan Diggs | 6-0, 214 | Soph.

OR 7 | Audric Estime | 6-0, 229 | Soph.

DEFENSE

VYPER DEFENSIVE END

7 | Isaiah Foskey | 6-5, 265 | Sr.

9 | Justin Ademilola | 6-2, 253 | Gr.

OR 12 | Jordan Botelho | 6-3, 250 | Jr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

57 | Jayson Ademilola | 6-3, 285 | Gr.

65 | Chris Smith | 6-2, 310 | Sr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

56 | Howard Cross III | 6-1, 310 | Gr.

97 | Gabriel Rubio | 6-5, 295 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

99 | Rylie Mills | 6-5, 292 | Jr.

31 | Nana Osafo-Mensah | 6-3, 250 | Sr.

WILL LINEBACKER

8 | Marist Liufau | 6-2, 235 | Sr.

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

OR 10 | Prince Kollie | 6-3, 220 | Soph.

MIKE LINEBACKER

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

OR 52 | Bo Bauer | 6-3, 233 | Gr.

44 | Junior Tuihalamaka | 6-2, 240 | Fr.

ROVER

24 | Jack Kiser | 6-2, 223 | Sr.

27 | JD Bertrand | 6-1, 230 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

5 | Cam Hart | 6-3, 198 | Sr.

OR 28 | TaRiq Bracy | 5-10, 185 | Gr.

21 | Jaden Mickey | 6-0, 176 | Fr.

SAFETY

2 | DJ Brown | 6-1, 200 | Gr.

OR 3 | Houston Griffith | 6-0, 205 | Gr.

SAFETY

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 11 | Ramon Henderson | 6-1, 190 | Jr.

CORNERBACK

20 | Benjamin Morrison | 6-0, 179 | Fr.

6 | Clarence Lewis | 6-0, 203 | Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKOFFS

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PLACEKICKER

99 | Blake Grupe | 5-8, 156 | Gr.

92 | Zac Yoakam | 5-8, 180 | Fr.

PUNTER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

LONG SNAPPER

65 | Michael Vinson | 6-2, 228 | Gr.

44 | Alex Peitsch | 6-1, 215 | Jr.

HOLDER

39 | Jon Sot | 5-11, 198 | Gr.

14 | Bryce McFerson | 6-2, 190 | Fr.

PUNT RETURNS

16 | Brandon Joseph | 6-1, 196 | Sr.

OR 29 | Matt Salerno | 6-1, 195

KICKOFF RETURNS

25 | Chris Tyree | 5-10, 190 | Soph.

0 | Braden Lenzy | 6-0, 182 | Gr.

Stanford two-deep depth chart

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

18 | Tanner McKee | 6-6, 230 | Jr.

11 | Ari Patu | 6-4, 213 | Soph.

RUNNING BACK

2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.

21 | Caleb Robinson | 5-10, 202 | Jr.

OR 8 | Brendon Barrow | 5-8, 182 | So.

FULLBACK

85 | Shield Taylor | 6-3, 242 | Soph.

WIDE RECEIVER

81 | Brycen Tremayne | 6-4, 212 | Gr.

5 | John Humphreys | 6-5, 209 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 | Elijah Higgins | 6-3, 234 | Sr.

19 | Silas Starr | 6-2, 221 | Jr.

WIDE RECEIVER

4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.

0 | Mudia Reuben | 6-2, 209 | Fr.

TIGHT END

84 | Benjamin Yurosek | 6-4, 242 | Jr.

86 | Sam Roush | 6-5, 245 | Fr.

LEFT TACKLE

75 | Walter Rouse | 6-6, 318 | Sr.

OR 76 | Jack Leyrer | 6-5, 300 | Soph.

LEFT GUARD

73 | Jake Hornibrook | 6-5, 308 | Sr.

55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.

CENTER

60 | Drake Nugent | 6-1, 300 | Sr.

55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.

RIGHT GUARD

57 | Levi Rogers | 6-4, 306 | Jr.

55 | Drake Metcalf | 6-2, 292 | Jr.

RIGHT TACKLE

78 | Myles Hinton | 6-7, 320 | Jr.

76 | Jack Leyrer | 6-5, 300 | Soph.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 | Stephen Herron | 6-3, 237 | Sr.

9 | Aaron Armitage | 6-5, 260 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

40 | Tobin Phillips | 6-3, 295 | Jr.

94 | Anthony Franklin | 6-3, 267

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

51 | Jaxson Moi | 6-2, 282 | Fr.

94 | Anthony Franklin | 6-3, 267 | Soph.

DEFENSIVE END

23 | David Bailey | 6-3, 238 | Fr.

0 | Aeneas DiCosmo | 6-2, 251 | Sr.

LINEBACKER

14 | Jacob Mangum-Farrar | 6-4, 235 | Gr.

8 | Tristan Sinclair | 6-1, 221 | Sr.

LINEBACKER

3 | Levani Damuni | 6-2, 242 | Sr.

10 | Spencer Jorgensen | 6-3, 229 | Sr.

LINEBACKER

45 | Ricky Miezan | 6-2, 237 | Gr.

8 | Tristan Sinclair | 6-1, 221 | Sr.

CORNERBACK

17 | Kyu Blu Kelly | 6-1, 188 | Sr.

6 | Nicolas Toomer | 6-2, 185 | Sr.

SAFETY

21 | Kendall Williamson | 6-0, 203 | Gr.

24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.

SAFETY

2 | Jonathan McGill | 5-9, 183 | Sr.

OR 24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.

CORNERBACK

13 | Ethan Bonner | 6-1, 190 | Gr.

4 | Salim Turner-Muhammad | 5-11, 190 | Sr.

NICKLE

24 | Patrick Fields | 6-0, 203 | Gr.

18 | Jimmy Wyrick | 5-10, 183 | So.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 | Joshua Karty | 6-2, 207 | Jr.

13 | Emmet Kenney | 6-2, 197 | Soph.

PUNTER

27 | Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 207 | Sr.

15 | Connor Weselman | 6-3, 210 | Soph.

HOLDER

27 | Ryan Sanborn | 6-3, 207 | Sr.

15 | Connor Weselman | 6-3, 210 | Soph.

LONG SNAPPER

42 | Bailey Parsons | 6-2, 230 | Jr.

23 | Jacob Lowe | 6-0, 240 | Fr.

KICK RETURNER

8 | Brendon Barrow | 5-8, 182 | So.

OR 4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.

OR 2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.

PUNT RETURNER

2 | Casey Filkins | 5-11, 198 | Jr.

4 | Michael Wilson | 6-2, 210 | Sr.