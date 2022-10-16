How the points were scored: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Oct. 15, 2022

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Stanford 7 3 3 3 — 16 Notre Dame 0 0 7 7 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

► Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0

Score: Casey Filkins 2-yard run at 10:05 (Joshua Karty kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 66 yards, 3:28 elapsed following a Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: After the Stanford defense held the Irish to a three-and-out on their opening drive, QB Tanner McKee hits Michael Wilson for 13 yards on third-and-4 to avoid a Cardinal three-and-out. McKee then connected with Elijah Higgins for 19 yards and Benjamin Yurosek for 15 to the ND 2.

SECOND QUARTER

► Stanford 10, Notre Dame 0

Score: Karty 45-yard field goal at 0:00

Drive: Six plays, 18 yards, 0:42 elapsed following Notre Dame fumble

Keys to the drive: With Notre Driving at the end of the half, Stephen Herron forced an Irish fumble by Irish QB Drew Pyne that was recovered by Anthony Franklin at the ND 45. McKee completed three short passes to set up the field-goal attempt as time in the half expired

THIRD QUARTER

► Stanford 13, Notre Dame 0

Score: Karty, 43-yard field goal at 8:44

Drive: Nine plays, 48 yards, 3:00 elapsed following Notre Dame punt

Keys to the drive: McKee hits Higgins for a 38-yard pass down the middle to the ND 35

► Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7

Score: Audric Estime 10-yard run at 6:22

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:22 elapsed following Stanford kickoff

Keys to the drive: The run game gets things going as Logan Diggs busts up the middle for 26 yards on the first play of the drive. Notre Dame had a total of 55 rushing yards up to that point. Three plays later Pyne hits TE Michael Mayer for 21 yards to the Stanford 10.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 14, Stanford 13

Score: Tobias Merriweather 41-yard pass from Pyne at 14:53

Drive: Six plays, 60 yards, 2:40 elapsed after Stanford turnover on downs

Keys to the drive: Gabriel Rubio and Rylie Mills stopped Filkins on fourth-and-2 to give ND the ball back at its own 40. On the first play of the quarter Pyne hits Merriweather with a post route for his first catch and TD reception of the true freshman’s career.

► Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Score: Karty 43-yard field goal at 10:20

Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:33 elapsed following Notre Dame kickoff

Keys to the drive: McKee goes 5-for-6 for 49 yards in the drive

Officials

Referee Mike McCabe, Umpire Matthew Jordan, Linesman, Jeff Hutcheon, Line Judge Matt Doman, Back judge Steve Stheichen, Field judge Shane Standley, Side Judge Gary Reed, Center judge Ty Druse.

Game particulars

Sunny and 50 degrees, SW wind 8 p.m.

Attendance: 77,622 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)