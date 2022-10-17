Live Chat Tuesday 11 a.m.: Leave your Notre Dame football questions now for Mike Berardino

SOUTH BEND — In addition to two representatives from the Fiesta Bowl and three from the Orange Bowl, the press box at Notre Dame Stadium accommodated a pair of scouts from the Cheez-It Bowl for Saturday's Stanford-Notre Dame game.

Now we know why.

Oh, there's plenty to discuss in the wake of that 16-14 loss for the Irish, their second at home already this season against unranked opponents. As he does every Tuesday at 11 a.m., ND Insider beat writer Mike Berardino will host a live chat.

Leave your questions in advance at the link below. As always, please be sure to include your name and hometown.

And if any Tennessee Volunteers fans would like to find out more about Mike's voting process for the Associated Press Top 25, he's more than happy to oblige at that time.

JotCast | ND Football UNLV Week Chat | 10/18/2022