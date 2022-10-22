How the points were scored: Notre Dame football 44, UNLV 21

Oct. 22, 2022

At Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

UNLV 7 0 7 7 — 21 Notre Dame 23 7 0 14 — 44

FIRST QUARTER

► Notre Dame 7, UNLV 0

Score: Audric Estime 12-yard run at 12:35 (Blake Grupe kick)

Drive: Six plays, 75 yards, 2:35 elapsed after opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: On second play from scrimmage QB Drew Pyne hits TE Michael Mayer for a 23-yard gain. Three plays later Pyne connects with WR Jayden Thomas for 37 yards to the UNLV 12.

Notre Dame vs. UNLV game recap:Notre Dame football makes (relatively) easy work of UNLV on Saturday

► Notre Dame 10, UNLV 0

Score: Grupe 43-yard field goal at 10:06

Drive: Five plays, 18 yards, 2:07 elapsed after UNLV punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame starts drive at the UNLV 43 after a kick catch interference penalty on the Rebels. Pyne hits Braden Lenzy for 10 yards to the UNLV 33.

► Notre Dame 10, UNLV 7

Score: Jordan Younge-Humphrey 2-yard run at 9:10

Drive: Three plays, 75 yards, 0:56 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: RB Courtney Reese breaks to the left for a 74-yard gain to the ND 1.

► Notre Dame 17, UNLV 7

Score: Michael Mayer 20-yard pass from Pyne at 6:24

Drive: Two plays, 20 yards, 0:08 elapsed following a blocked punt

Keys to the drive: ND’s Isaiah Foskey blocks a punt by UNLV’s Marshall Nichols that is recovered by Jordan Botelho at the UNLV 20.

Highlights from Notre Dame vs. UNLV:Notre Dame football vs UNLV: Live scores, results and highlights from South Bend

► Notre Dame 20, UNLV 7

Score: Grupe 27-yard field goal at 3:58

Drive: Four plays, 5 yards, 0:48 elapsed after blocked punt

Keys to the drive: Foskey collects his second block of the game with an assist from Prince Kollie while Houston Griffith recovers at the UNLV 14. An apparent third-down, 9-yard TD pass to Mayer is rulled incomplete after official review.

► Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7

Score: Grupe 46-yard field goal at 1:18

Drive: Four plays, 4 yards, 1:12 elapsed after a UNLV punt

Keys to drive: Brandon Joseph 20-yard punt return to the UNLV 32.

SECOND QUARTER

► Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7

Score: Mitchell Evans 1-yard run at 4:10 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Six plays, 46 yards, 3:04 elapsed after UNLV punt

Keys to the drive: Sequence included two direct snaps to TE Evans in motion, the first a 4-yard gain on third-and-1 and the second for the TD on first down with Steve Angelli was in the game for a shaken-up Pyne who left the game following a 21-yard scramble a play earlier.

THIRD QUARTER

► Notre Dame 30, UNLV 14

Score: Harrison Bailey 2-yard run at 8:06 (Gutierrez kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 76 yards, 3:43 elapsed following an ND missed field goal

Keys to the drive: On the first play Reese breaks his second big gainer of the game, this time a 47-yard run up the middle to the ND 29. Facing fourth-and-3 at the ND 8, Bailey managed to break two apparent sacks and pick up the first down by inches.

FOURTH QUARTER

► Notre Dame 37, UNLV 14

Score: Chris Tyree 8-yard run at 11:59 (Grupe kick)

Drive: 13 plays, 62 yards, 7:10 elapsed after a UNLV punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame rushed 12 of 13 plays, the longest a 10-yarder by Logan Diggs, who had six straight carries and 9 overall.

► Notre Dame 37, UNLV 21

Score: Younge-Humphrey 1-yard run at 8:02 (Gutierrez kick)

Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:57 elapsed after an ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Harrison connect for 26 yards to Nick WIlliams to the Notre Dame 48. Harrison later scrambles 7 yards to the ND 1 to set the score on fourth down.

► Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21

Score: Braden Lenzy 4 yard pass from Pyne at 2:55 (Grupe kick)

Drive: Nine plays, 46 yards, 5:06 elapsed after a UNLV kickoff

Keys to the drive: Diggs started the drive with a 16-yard run. It was pretty much 3 yards and a cloud of rubber artificial surface pellets from there.

Officials

Referee Jerry Magallanes, Umpire William Thomas, Linesman John Hoffman, Line Judge Colin Formulak, Back Judge Scott Prewitt, Field Judge Jim Biddle, Side Judge Michael McCarthy, Center Judge Larry Hayes

Game particulars

Kickoff weather: Sunny and 72, south wind 15 mph.

Attendance: 73,165 (Notre Dame Stadium capacity: 77,622)